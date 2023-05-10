Congrats to Pete Wilson on being installed as a Kentucky Colonel by the Kentucky Colonel Association!
Round the Town: Happy retirement to Rodney Smith
- By Karen Wyant
Randy Evans Construction is building the new Vinton County Bank. He does fabulous work. His guys built the new Buckeye Community Service Home next to PNC Bank. They aren’t moved in yet.
Tammy Riegel has retired from being ODOT Mobility Manager for 18 years. Lissa Warrens will replace her.
Vinton County Yard Sale starts at 9 on June 3rd!
Congrats to Jackson Cheerleader, Kendra Osborne, who will cheer for Coastal Carolina!!!
Congrats to Dr. Brian Morris, local dentist, who received notification he is listed in Top Docs among dentist!
If you see Mike Dearth, former owner at Western Auto, out walking, he is walkin g 8-11 miles a day!! Not bad for a man over 80years old!
I called Megan Malone, who used to be at the Lillian Jones Museum, to tell her I had a dish that belonged to her grandma Malone. I didn’t know she and her husband had mved to Tennessee! One daughter is returning from school in Sweden, and the other lives in Texas. Nice to talk with her.
We lost Bloomfield kid, George Denney. So much tragedy in his family over the years.
Happy retirement to Rodney Smith retiring from Board of Elections and Chairman of Democrat committee.
Thoughts to ponder-Being a man is not easy. No makeup, no wig. If you’re ugly, you’re ugly!
Another thought-I just found out the neighborhood had a meeting about the crazy lady. They forgot to invite me!
Another thought-Why does a man’s beard grow back, and his hair doesn’t???
Happy birthday on May 15th to Mike Osborne, Nancy Detty, Kevin Smith, Vicki Dempsey, Peggy Reed, and Alexis Allen, and happy 19th anniversary to Shandi and Bill Osborne; on the 16th is Jerrod Lovett (27), Courtney Wills, Eloise Mosier, Douglas Thompson, Gracie Kay Howe (18), Jean White, Cher Beller, Adam Crabtree, Peggy Shumate, and Martha Martin, and happy 15th anniversary to Zak and Sarah Waugh; on the 17th is Jack Thacker, Laura Colley, Don Harrison, John Timothy Davis, Wayne Shoemaker, Paula McCall, and Christy Hill, and happy 49th anniversary to Patty and John Basham; on the 18th is Dan Spangler, Elizabeth Fout , Dana Kilgour, Robin Davis, and Matt Evans; on the 19th is Emily Hollback, and celebrating anniversaries are Sam and Kathy Stevenson and Sid and Linda Smith;on the 20th is Joe Wyant, Harold Wise, Diane McFadden, Mark Thompson, Joyce Slater, classmate Bob Ervin, Bob Miller, Cathy Barnes, Mike Tripp, Belinda Pratt, and Jase Wildman (10), and happy 18th anniversary to Jason and Kayla Mullins, Dale and Vida Duhl (45th), and John and Susan Lee; on the 21st is Jeri Chapman, Rhonda Burtrand, Kim Milliken, and Jaelyn Evans is 10.
That’s all for now. See you Round the Town.
