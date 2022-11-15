Round the Town: Holzapfel Ran 65 Miles

The Jackson County Health Department is moving in 2023 out near Holzer Hospital where Dr. Neff used to be.
The Commissioners are already upstairs at the Health Department, and when the Health Department moves, Commissioners, will have the entire building. The Board of Elections moved to the back of Job and Family some time ago.
I saw a sign in the Clothing Castle/Stifflers building, that Crosspoint is coming.
I had a problem with my work computer, and Jason Cruse, down at Apple City Computers, next to Jackson VFW, had me back in business in a short time!
The Buckeye Community Service home on South Street is hard for the ladies to climb the stairs. A new home for them is going in next door to the PNC Bank. I haven’t heard what they will do with the South Street home.
Congrats to Jason Holzapfel who took first place in the Boxed Fitness12 hour race in Washington Court House, running 65 miles! Don’t know how he ran the in the snow and wind.
Get well wishes to Bryce Dulaney, who suffered a break close to the elbow in the Jackson football game last week.
Layne Roseberry has gone to work as a Dental Hygienist RDH at Valley View Health Center just past Walmart. She got her training at Shawnee State.
Don’t forget the Candy Store is open next to Cato’s. You can’t miss the sign!
Thoughts to ponder-The average dog is nicer than the average person!
Another thought-Alcohol is a perfect solvent-It dissolves marriages, families, careers, and lives.
Kudos to WSAZ for helping Wilksville receive their main easier. About a year ago their post office closed and they had to drive to Gallipolis to get their mail. Someone called WSAZ and now Wilksville folks have shiny new mailboxes at their homes to receive their mail!!!
Work going on at a building long vacant on Broadway. I think the last tenant was a beauty shop owned by Debbie Ramey.
I saw a Facebook picture of a Zebra in Alan and Jeanine Terry's backyard at 4AM!
Congrats to Avery Walke ESQ, who was sworn in as an attorney at the Ohio Supreme Court Admissions Ceremony. So proud of her!
Did you know there is a free clinic on Tuesday from 5:30-7:30 in Wellston across from the Mexican Restaurant, 22 Ohio Avenue?
Happy birthday on November 23rd to Susan Hill, Shelly Ward, Bob Davis, Abby Dennison, Trish Vititoe, and Karen Perko, and happy anniversary to Rick and Shelly Parks, Dale and Anna Miller (65),Mike and Emma Dearth; on the 24th is Diana Moore, Ashton Allen (21),Roger Pugh, Landyn Wildman (13), and Bryant Wolford, and happy 27th anniversary to my niece Allison and Bobby Jeffers; on the 25th is Brent Crabtree and Bill Auxier; on the 26st is Jean Jenkins, Gary Dearing, Emma Carroll, Jerry Loomis, and Bobby Carter, and happy anniversary to Rick and Betty Holland; on the 27th is Dave Samples, Jeremiah Clary, Rob Sickles, Pete Wolford, Norman Rhea, Vicki Williams, Bernice Duffy, and Cindy Williams; on the 28th is Max Tudor and Donna Staten; on the 29th is Terry Brown, Art Bush, Stephen Moore, Lorraine Coburn, Madison Evae (17), Sigrid Sheward, Melody Brown, Bri McNeal (23), Brian Hill (40), and happy 49th anniversary to Rick and Kathy Boys; on the 30th is Rodney Kirkley, Dawn Cline, Mary Landrum, Jishua Lipscomb, Larry and Gary Foster (75), Ian Hall, Jim Walke, and Adrea Rippeth.
Have a safe and blessed Thanksgiving.. See you Round the Town!
