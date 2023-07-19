Round' The Town: Congrats To Tiffany Speakman

Karen Wyant

New barber at Village Haircutters is Haydn Brown, grandson of barber, the late Fred Peters. Fred would be sooo proud. Village Haircutters is across the street from PNC Bank in Jackson.


  
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments