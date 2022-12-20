Melissa Boggs is happy to have her “Soldier” Family home for Christmas. From what I read, her Haslett Mansion tours were a HUGE success. 37 Christmas trees were decorated.
Round The Town: Merry Christmas
- By Karen Wyant
Teresa Jayjohn Williams had her soldier boy, Tristan, home for Christmas. Thanks to all for serving our Country.
I was saddened to learn of the death of Bloomfield girl, Carolyn Erwin Lewis, Class of 1944.
Keith and Lyn Denny are happy to welcome new grand-daughter, Callie Gray Miller.
My late Sweetie Bill and my great grand-daughter, Braylee, remains in Children’s. She is over the RSV but now has Pneumotosis, an infection lining the Intestines that causes air bubbles .She has been in Children’s a month, and at Adena before that. She is the daughter of Kassi Barrett and Branden Sublett.
Please remember all of them in prayer.
Susan Rogers got a new grand baby, Elly Mae Hightower. She came early and is in Children's Hospital. Remember them in prayer.l
Kristy Alexander has been back in the hospital very ill. Remember her and Mike in prayers.
Jennifer Hughes has been having some health problems. Remember her in prayer.
Last week John T. Rogers was diagnosed with kidney cancer. He would appreciate your prayers.
Even if you are running late to a Christmas function, take tire for pictures. You never know who might be missing next year. Especially get a picture of yourself with the kids. So many kids don’t have pictures of their Mother because she was the one behind the camera.
By the time you read this, I will have already had my heart catherization on Thursday.
One Christmas when our boys were small, we were opening presents, and someone knocked on the door. Charlie went to the door and a man stepped in, and sat down on the couch. After a few minutes, he said, “I think I am in the wrong house!”
Gallipolis in Lights is supposed to be on the TODAY Show this (Friday) morning.
Thoughts to ponder-In order to be irreplaceable, you must be different.
Another thought-My trust issues started when my mom said, “Come here. I’m not going to hit you!”
Happy birthday on December 26st to Sophia Engresser and Joe Vermillion; on the 27th is Jeanie Nichols, Tim Doty, Flora Rhea, Barb Clarkson, Paul Johnson, and Eric Markham, and happy anniversary to Chris and Peggy Brakenbury; on the 28th is Tammy Adams, Greg Muffley, Earl Stacy, Nolan Willis (18), Amber Haines, Brandi Jayjohn, Sherry Betschel, Tommy Kipfer, Lynn Denny, Edgar Spencer III, and happy 20th anniversary to Natasha and Kerry Shelton and to classmate Connie an d husband Tom Shultz; on the 29th is Tiffany Boggs, Karen Stephens, Karen Hood, Sharon Curtis, Ron Carter Jr., Jade Isabella Wyant (21), Rick Streich, Chuck Perry, Neysea Sandoval, and Brenda Hendrik, and happy 45th anniversary to Ora and Betsy Crabtree and Cindy and Bill McManis 38 years; on the 30th is George Wastier, J.J. Brown, Wayne Mullins, Michael Wildman Sr., Amy Mapes, Patty Brust, Margie Byrne, and Marsha Ervin, and happy34th anniversary to Bill and Molly Callahan;on the 31st is Summer Allen, Charlie Plumm er, Chad Radune, Jason Sheets, Lane Saxour, Connie Mercer, Addyson Widman (13), and Allison Roseberry, and happy anniversary to Marvin and Vi Ross.
Merry Christmas. See you Round the Town.
