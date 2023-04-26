Round' The Town: Congrats To Tiffany Speakman

Karen Wyant

Congrats to First grader Olivia Pniewski, who jumped nine feet and ten inches, beating the old record set 23 years ago of nineteen inches in their school Olympics!


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments