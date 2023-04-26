Congrats to First grader Olivia Pniewski, who jumped nine feet and ten inches, beating the old record set 23 years ago of nineteen inches in their school Olympics!
Congrats to Brenna Slavens Lansden, daughter of Bill and Carol Slavens, who is now a Family Nurse Practicitioner! She graduated from JHS in 2005. She started out after college as a news anchor for WTAP in Parkersburg, West Virginia. She got her MSN in Nursing Education in 2021. She has been running her own Lactation Clinic at WVU in medicine for the last year and will join as a Family Nurse Practioner at their Cheat Lake Physicians Office after graduation from WVU.
Congrats to Emily Boggs who received an art Scholarship to Rio Grande College!
Congrats to Ronnie Bond who retired from City of Jackson after 30 years!
Congrats to Oak Hill Church of Christ in Christian Union who recently paid their mortgage off!
I watched the ID Channel on Spectrum Channel 81, Wednesday night-Murder in the Heartland, which featured the 2012 murder of Betsy Ball of Vinton, Ohio. It was a very grue-some murder, but after telling who murdered her, it never said why.
The Gospel Harmony Boys will perform at the Wild Turkey Festival on May 7th at 3PM. I watched them as a child and they were wonderful!
Mark your calendar for May 20th from Noon to 4 for the VFW8402-Jackson, American Legion Post 371 Wellston, Wellston VFW Post 9092, DAV Post 84 in Jackson, and Jackson AMVETS Post 84, for the Armed Forces Day Picnic at the Park next to Parks Edge. Food and entertainment for VETS and their families. Good food, Bad Influence Band will entertain, Mark Wood Fun Show will be there. Bring your blankets and chairs and spend the afternoon.
I read on Facebook another Wellston area business, Hershbergers Bargain Store is located at 289 Old Adelphia Road in Wellston. They are open Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday 8Am to 4PM. They have dry goods, canned goods, pet food, candy, household items and much more.
I checked on the progress of the Japanese Hibachi Grill and Axe Throwing across from the Wellston Library, and it don’t look like it will be done for a while.
Faith and Fitness, a health and spiritual well being place, is located in Randi’s Wildflower Boutique at 108 E. First Street in Wellston. The one at Jackson has a lot of folks attending.
We lost another Bloomfield kid, Bob Campbell. His brother Paul passed a short time ago.
A Regional Jail in Jackson County seems like a winner to me!
Thoughts to ponder-A co-worker died two days ago. HR is busy cleaning out her office and talking of posting her position. Meanwhile a family is grieving the loss of a beloved wife and mother. This is a reminder you are replaceable at work but you are invaluable at home. Don’t make work your life!
Another thought-If you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain!
Another thought-We shall never know all the good a simple smile can do. Anger doesn’t solve away problems. It builds up nothing and destroys everything.
Happy birthday on May 1st to Robin Blair, Bill Carper, Art Lewis, Waylon Tilley, Randy Evans, and Sherie Litteral, and happy anniversary to Danny and Deborah Smith; on the 2nd is Megan Paugh, Megan Bartram, Ron Wolford, Jenny Bush, Jim Hughes, Bill Woodard, Kathie Stevenson, Patty Exline, Jami Oberholzer, Brylee Tripp, Bob Hopkins, Sharon Bush, Cathy Merritt, and Josh Currier; on the 3rd is Jessica Thompson, John Colley Jr., Mikaiaia Payne, Brooke Johnson, David Haynes, Irene Whaley, Nancy Baisden, Tami Law, and Beverly Ondera; on the 4th is Hayden Haines, Stacy Poulton, Ritchie Gregory, Jordan Riley, and Larry McCartney; on May 5th is Brenda Turner, Wanda Albright, Deanna Wood, and Kathy Sowers; on the 6th is Chasity Morton, Ian Thorne, Celeste Stiltner, Celeste Bowling, Brandon Hughes, Beth Clarkson, Chasity Foster. And Megan McGowan; on the 7th is Sandy McGhee, Emma Smith, Jarrod Hughes, Jonathon Lipscomb, and Yvonne Dickerson.
