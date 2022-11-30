Round the Town: Prayers and American Legion Food Baskets

Congrats to Justin Lovett and Sara Kincaid on their recent wedding.
Anita Trisch needs your prayers. She was in an accident and has two broken legs and a broken back.
Prayers needed for my niece, Bonnie Allen Sneider, who had a heart attack on Thanksgiving day, and had to have stents.
Garland on the poles in Jackson, look nice.
New owner of the old Trimble Jewelry building. The grey building across from The Pub.
Check out the windows at Andreas and the Apple City Artisans building (the big blue building). Both are beautiful.
Old Marion Lewis Furniture building is for sale. When I got married, I lived in the apartment on the left. When I divorced, I lived in the apartment on the right!
Empty building next to John Clark’s Law Office is for rent.
The High Street bridge in Jackson, is open and very nice. Now if they would clean up what they left behind, would be great!
Windows covered and Merry Christmas written on old Stifflers/Carrington.clothing castle building. Hoped something wonderful goes in there.
Thoughts to ponder-Don’t look back. You aren’t going that way!
Another thought-Be careful who you open up to. Few people actually care, and the rest just want something to gossip about!
JAFE food giveaway, December 10th out by Walmart. This is the last giveaway of the year.
American Legion Post in Wellston will take names for food baskets from November 25 to December 9th from 10AM to 4PM. Post located at 1001 Pennsylvania Avenue in Wellston. Pick up is December 17th. Must live in the following zip codes 45692 4562145672 45640 45656 45634 45651.
I was saddened to learn of the deaths of T.J. Moore, Bob Ridge, and Betty Tucker, all whom were well known in Jackson. I also learned of the death of June Reynolds, who worked at G.C. Murphy in the Jackson Square Shopping Center.
Happy birthday on the 7th of December to Shelly Hall, Aaron Sexton, Ellen Luster, Greg Neer, Ruth Burke, and my repairman Aron Riley; on the 8th is Braxton Ingalls, Debbie Carter, and happy 21st anniversary to my brother Eddie Perry and wife Sherry and happy 29th anniversary to Stephanie and Peter Hays; on December 9th is niece Kimberly Yoder, Connie Holtz, Rick McNelly, and Wyatt Crisp is 5, and happy 50th anniversary to Gaylord and Florence Peters of McArthur; on the 10th is Margaret Allen, niece Devon Kearns. Jimmy Leonard, Carolyn Plummer, Amanda Massie, Jason Howell, Betty Holland, Julie Sayre, Bob Zinn, Stephanie Grimes, and Francie Mullins; on the 11th is Richard Lewis, Pete Wilson, Mallory Bush Dempsey (26), Melissa Wells, Cole Harrison (24), Benjamin Rowland, Nicole Nutter, Helen Armstrong, Jessica Cox, Imogene Crabtree, Joyce Mullins, Jo Ann Pedigo, and Brianna Wolford,
Send me your news to karenjwyant@yahoo.com or 740-286-5014. See you Round the Town.
