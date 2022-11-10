Round the Town: Retirements and Well Wishes

Hey Myrt! Good news! After the Casa Grande is completed, the owners are going to build a Tuscanys just like the one at Gallipolis! They own three acres on the old Meridian/Goodyear property.
Happy retirement to Jonathon McCabe, who retired from Kyger Creek Power Plant after forty one years!
Happy retirement to Brenda Preston, who worked at the Auditor Office thirty two and a half years!
Get well wishes to Jamie Morris, who is having some health issues. My former neighbor, Howard Stoneking, had a work related injury. Remember them both in prayer.
Haslett House will have Christmas tours. More later on dates and time. It is also a good place for weddings, a party, class reunion, or a meeting, in the Carriage House. Contact Melissa at mboggs@gswclaJackson.org for more info.
Do you know the difference between a cemetery and a graveyard? A cemetery is independent of a church. A graveyard is attached to a church.
I was saddened to learn of the death of WHS grad, Greg Dixon. They lived on the Goldsboro curve growing up. Greg brother Bob , and their Mother, passed away couple years ago, on the same day. Then Dinah lost her daughter Jenny last year. Remember Dinah and sister Jenny, and Greg’s family, in prayer. To send his wife a sympathy card, send to Mrs. Greg Dixon 841 Beach Avenue SE Huron, South Dakota 57350.
Happy 65th anniversary to George and Jenny Neville.
Get well wishes to my good friend Leah Lovett, who had her broken foot operated on. Penny Landrum fractured her wrist both sides. Remember them in prayer.
Lake White is closed for the winter due to losing two chefs. Hopefully by Spring they can reopen.
Congrats to new Eagle Scouts, Aaron Harris and Keagan Hammond.
New business is Hidden Treasurers located at 222 Pearl Street in Jackson. They feature wholesale items.
Jackson County Women’s Club Candy Store will open November 14th at 14981 SR 93 in Jackson, close to Papa John's Pizza. Hours are 10AM-6PM Monday thru Friday. Contact Rhea Shupe at 740-286-6321 or Mary Dale Montgomery at 740-352-1692, for more info.
A welcome to our community to Nate and Ryleigh DeRochie, will be held at the First Baptist Church of Wellston on Saturday, November 12th from 2-4PM.
Thoughts to ponder-You know you are ugly when it comes time for a group picture and they hand you the camera!
Another thought-The biggest wall you have to climb, is the one you build in your mind.
Happy birthday on November 16th to my brother Terry Farley, Brenda Edwards, John Bethel, Richard Morris, Shirley Aldridge, John Clark Jr., Shannon Reed, Dan Ruggles, and David Furbee, and happy anniversary to Lloyd and Pat Clay; on the 17th is Melodae Farley Conn, Dave Roe, Sierra Skaggs(24), Hughey David Mullins (83), Mac Thompson, Amy Cook, Amanda Goheen (43), and Andy Wiseman is 30, and happy 68th anniversary to Lawrence and Jeanette Atwater; on the 18th is Kyle McDowell (21), Beth Howe, Keith Marlin, Jim Elliott, Brett Shultz, and Greg Shook; Happy anniversary to Charlie and Karen Stevison (32), Margaret and Jerry Shook, and Florilie and Barry Souders (23); on the 19th is Sheila Woolum, Chris Tripp, Everett Reedy, James Betschel, Debbie Moore, Wendy Wiseman, Kathy Shook Boyd, and Steve Eisnaugle, and happy 55th anniversary to Larry and JoAnn Foster; on the 20th is Mike Lackey, Nora Seitz, Pauline Wilson, Bob McFann, Charlie Kuhn, Shane Hamblin , Madison Adkins (19), Norm Byler, Aaron Kallner, and Brian Neal; on the 21st is Pam Wilson, Harry Crabtree, Darla Speakman, Nancy Dye, Braden Tripp (21) Brian Michael, Bob Richards, Emily Silcott (23), Betty Harmon, Todd Thomas, Kathy Eldridge, and Amber Brown; on the 22nd is Marti Hinkle, Shan non Swinge, Ashley Scholl, Sharon Tipton, Marlene Sexton, Janie Adams, Noah Lee, Aaron Long, Miranda Silcott, Wyatt Burt, Genia Wolford, and Aiden Rippeth (16), and happy anniversary to Walter and Debbie Hamblin.
That’s all till next time. See you Round the Town.
