A round-up of all things Vinton and Jackson counties…
featured
Round-up: Congrats to Mark Porter Ford
- By Miles Layton Editor
-
- Updated
- 0
Big news – there will be a ribbon cutting for Mark Porter Ford’s new state of the art facility at 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 3 at 1360 Mayhew Rd, Jackson.
Last summer, I met Mark Porter at the Vinton County Fair last summer. The car fairy, Porter was cheerful as he posed for pictures with the livestock he purchased from the 4-H kids.
Vinton County Development Director Terri Fetherolf said an engineering firm is completing environmental reviews for the cell towers the county hopes to install in three locations in the near future. That’s good news.
Thursday, Vinton County National Bank in McArthur was closed due to a gas leak. The Depot Drive-thru and ATM remained open, so that’s good news. Though the bank was still closed as of press time on Thursday, Columbia Gas was on the scene. However, Brandi Betts, marketing manager for Vinton County National Bank, said VCNB will reopen Friday.
Looks like Country Music star Pam Tillis won’t be playing the Vinton County Wild Turkey Festival, but there will still be a lot of good entertainment at the annual festival that takes place May 4-7 in McArthur.
Vinton County FFA will be holding a Consignment and Equipment auction starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1 at the Vinton County Fairgrounds located at 31471 State Route 93, McArthur.
SR 278 should reopen today (Friday/March 31), according to ODOT. A tree trimming project has been taking place on SR 278, between SR 56 and U.S. 50, during the past several weeks.
U.S. 50 Culvert Repair — For the past several weeks, a culvert repair project has been taking place on U.S. 50, between Circle Drive and Bolar Road, approximately 1.9 miles west of McArthur. One lane is closed. Traffic is being maintained with temporary signals. Estimated completion: April 6
Please send news tips to mlayton@vintonjacksoncourier.com
