Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14.
Interestingly enough, I once covered Mother’s Day services at the Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church, the “mother church” of Mother’s Day – the place that Anna Jarvis may have conceived of the idea of Mother’s Day.
During the first Mother’s Day celebration in 1908, held at Andrews Church, Jarvis’ mother was the first honored Mother of Mother’s Day.
Located in Grafton, West Virginia, the church was later incorporated as the International Mother’s Day Shrine on May 15, 1962, as a shrine to all mothers. I love Grafton – a small town nestled in the mountains in north central West Virginia.
Mother’s Day is celebrated in at least 66 countries on the second Sunday in May.
Happy Mother’s Day!
To my mother, thanks for everything.
To my wife Nicole, who is mother to our three children, thanks for your patience, endurance, meals served and much more — happy Mother’s Day!
In other news, an Old School Survival Boot Camp 2023 is going up at the Vinton County Fairgrounds between May 12-14. This year folks are driving in or flying in from 25 and a Canada to attend and staying at local campgrounds and cabin rentals for at least three days.
There will be 140 classes in blacksmithing, butchering, homesteading, foraging, herbal medicine, martial arts, bushcraft, pioneer skills and more taught by top instructors from across the United States. Twenty classes just for the kiddos with make and take crafts. www.oldschoolsurvivalbootcamp.com
Also, Vinton County 4-H Council is accepting donations of pop (cans), bottled water and small bags of chips for a fundraiser in the foodbooth this weekend. If you would like to donate anything, you can drop it at the extension office this week or bring it to camp round up Wednesday evening. They would like to have donations by Thursday.
All funds raised in the foodbooth go back to 4-H youth through awards, camp scholarships and more! Thank you for continuing to support VC 4-H and 4-H Council!
Per the Vinton County School system, VCHS American Government classes competed in the Capitol Hill Challenge Stock Market Game. Students in Jeff Downs’ American Government classes participated in the Capitol Hill Challenge Stock Market Game. Student groups learned how to diversify and manage investments by purchasing bonds, mutual funds, and stocks.
Members of the top VCHS team included Kaitlyn Collins, Ella Graham, Abigail Henneman and Macilyn Montgomery. They finished in the top 15% nationwide against 1,500 teams.
In other business, the next meeting of the Jackson County Farmer’s Club will be May 15 at the Jackson County Extension Office. A light meal will be served starting at 6:30pm at $5 per person, with the nights program beginning at 7pm. If you plan to eat with the club, please register with Josh Winters at the Jackson County Extension Office. The Farmer’s Club will host Dr. Rafiq Islam to talk about his research in cover crops and soil health. Anyone with questions about the meeting can call the Jackson County OSU Extension Office at 740-286-5044.
Also, the Vinton County Emergency Management Agency is announcing Outdoor Siren Testing to be done starting at noon on May 22. If you have any questions about this or any issues dealing with Emergency Management in Vinton County, please contact the EMA office @1-740-596-3524.
And if you are looking for 18u summer baseball teams from Ohio to play in, the annual Bob Cene Memorial 18u Metal Bat Tournament will be held June 29 thru July 2 at the Cene Park Baseball Complex in Struthers Ohio. Contact Ken Quinn 330 719-0581 for information.
Lastly, Vinton County Sheriff’s Office reported an 18-year-old missing man with disabilities named Ty earlier this week. Tuesday, Ty was found safe and unharmed, according to VCSO.
VCSO was assisted by McArthur, Coalton, Wilkesville and Wellston fire departments; OSHP, ODNR, VC EMA, Ross County EMA, Box 5 and several search teams.
