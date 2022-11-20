Rowell's Words: Ever Forward

William Rowell

I wrote this after attending a Veteran’s Day Ceremony recently. This, and Memorial Day, always touches my heart. We are fortunate to have those men and women who have given their time, and too often, their lives for the freedoms we enjoy.


Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments