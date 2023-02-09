Values For Living: Reflection, Repentance and Resolution

The ancient Babylonians are thought to have been the first people to make New Year’s resolutions some 4,000 years ago.
During a festival called Akitu, observed for 12 days in March, the ancient Babylonians would plant crops, crown a new king (or pledge their loyalty to the reigning king), and make promises to their gods to pay their debts and return any borrowed items. They believed that if they kept their word, their gods would look favorably on them for the year ahead. If the Babylonians broke their promises, they would fall on the bad side of their gods.
Julius Caesar declared a new calendar and a new date for the new year in 46 B.C. The first month, January, was named for the two-headed god Janus, who looked forwards and backwards at the same time. People embraced a tradition of looking back at their lives and resolving to do better going forward in the new year.
The upcoming Christian season of Lent is a time when observant believers examine their lives and, in essence, resolve to live better lives going forward. The resolutions could involve anything a New Year’s resolution would, but mostly center around spiritual, ethical, and moral considerations.
Lent is a really good time to remember the Christian teaching of ‘“Why do you see the speck in your neighbor’s eye but do not notice the log in your own eye? Or how can you say to your neighbor, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ while the log is in your own eye?” Maybe it is just me, but it seems like many people who get lots of attention in the media for condemning people, act as if they have never seen this admonition.
Lent is probably most widely known by the idea of “giving up” something for Lent, also called “fasting”. Giving up something felt to be a sacrifice may have a moral or spiritual benefit. It can also just be a superficial and trivial practice. Yet even when people are just having fun with giving something up it can turn some attention to the real purpose and lead to deeper spiritual possibilities. Giving up chocolate is popular.
Giving up swearing, with a donation to charity for slip ups, can be a worthy effort. Giving up all screen time would be difficult for most of us. Giving up caffeine could be a very unpleasant experience, or even a downright dangerous situation for the people around us!
The Hebrew/Christian/Muslim scriptural tradition cautions against trivial and superficial fasting. “Is not this the fast that I (God) choose: to loose the bonds of injustice, to undo the straps of the yoke, to let the oppressed go free, and to break every yoke? Is it not to share your bread with the hungry and bring the homeless poor into your house; when you see the naked, to cover them and not to hide yourself from your own kin?”
Muslims observe an annual time of Ramadan. Ramadan is a month to detach from worldly pleasures and focus on one’s inner self. It’s seen as a way to physically and spiritually purify, and to refrain from unhealthy habits. Muslims often donate to charities during the month and feed the hungry.
Rosh HaShanah is the Jewish New Year, based on the ancient Jewish calendar. It is a time of prayer, self-reflection, and repentance. It is a time of reflection concerning actions during the past year, and looking for ways to improve personally, improve communities, and improve the world in the year to come.
Religious or not, the activity of reflection, repentance, and resolution is a valuable way to improve our personal lives, life in our communities, and quite possibly our world.
Rev. Jeff Julien of Walnut Hill United Methodist Church (Hamilton Township, Franklin County) wrote this for the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.
