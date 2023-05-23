Editor's Note: This is the valedictorian speech from delivered May 19 at Vinton County High School.
Good evening ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Vinton County High School.
My name is Karis Caudill and I am honored to be the class of 2023 Valedictorian.
When I first knew I was going to be writing a speech my mind came up blank on what I was going to say because I was already coming down with a bad case of senioritis.
Then I remembered just a short 4 years ago I gave a speech at our 8th grade graduation. Throughout the speech I was talking about graduating high school and moving on to our adult lives. The moment has finally arrived.
With a rough ending of our freshman year, to online school and losing sports seasons and extracurriculars we have persevered and made the most of the good times. Instead of thinking of everything we lost I like to focus on all the important memories we have to hold on to.
From sports seasons, student sections, spirit weeks, homecomings, proms, and finally figuring out how to do that one math problem late at night. In the last few weeks I have come to realize that while one chapter may be closing another chapter is just beginning. I have also realized I am never going to get my favorite school lunch ever again. While we all may end up on different paths of life we all have one thing in common which is our time spent here at Vinton County High School.
One of my favorite quotes that was always told to me by my mom when I was a kid was said by Dr Suess, “You have a brain in your head. Feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose.”
Life did not come with directions so it is up to you to make the most of your time, education, and future and I strongly encourage you to not wish your life away. Cherish all the moments, the good and bad, the sad and happy, all the people who have helped shape you into the person you are today.
Winston Churchill once said, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”
Don’t strive for perfection, strive for improvement in everything that you do in your future. At this time I would like to thank my family and friends that have helped me reach my goals and achieved these honors.
To my mom and dad, thank you for allowing and teaching me to become the young woman I am today.
To express my creativity, support and encourage me in all I do, and for guiding me through the roller coaster called life. I truly believe I would not be the person I am today without your impact. And lastly a thank you to anyone who helped me finish my Physics work. The unknown of the future might seem tempting but work hard in all that you do and opportunity will arise.
I am thankful because my little sister said she will mail me Ramen noodles when I leave for college so at least I don’t have to worry about that. As we all take steps to a new beginning I leave with this. Paulo Coelho once said, “If you’re brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello.”
Thank you for joining us to reward all of these students and to my class I wish all of you the best of luck in your future endeavors.
Karis Caudill plans to attend Ohio University with a major in Health and Rehabilitation Sciences to pursue a career in Physical Therapy as well as a minor in Spanish.
