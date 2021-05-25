WELLSTON — On Memorial Day weekend, the Wellston Rotary Club will host the first annual "Field of Heroes" at the old Wellston High School lot on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The "Field of Heroes" is flag display, that will be set up from Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31.

The display, purchased by community members, honor personal heroes - whoever they are - a veteran, a member of armed services, a first responder, medical personnel, a police officer, a firefighter, a favorite teacher, a family member, a friend or any other person who has made an impact on their lives.

The "Field of Heroes" is a spectacular visual display of American flags. The 3x5 flags stand eight feet tall in perfect rows, and columns across a field of green.

The display, according to Wellston Rotary President Tim Jackson, is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships, and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. Flag dedications last only for the event year they are purchased. Each year starts with all new dedication tags so the stories you read change year to year.

Proceeds from the flag sponsorship, and sales made this flag display possible and benefits the programs of the Wellston Rotary Club.

Other Wellston Rotary Club events that weekend include: a 5K Run on Saturday, May 29, starts at Pride Park. Check in at 7:30 a.m., with race begins at 8 a.m. There will also be a bucket drop the same day. Club members will be on Penn Ave to collect funds for scholarships. There will be a Touch a Truck (Emergency Vehicles) on display at Field of Heroes on May 30 from 1-3 p.m.

