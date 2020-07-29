Fancy Poultry, Pullet, up to 6 months of age (large fowl) — 1st, Daniel Baker, Forward Thinkers; 2nd, Daniel Baker, Forward Thinkers; 3rd, Braydon Brown, Hayseeds; 4th, Braydon Brown, Hayseeds; 5th, Madison Shephard, Forward Thinkers
Fancy Poultry, Pullet, up to 6 months of age (small fowl) — 1st, Daniel Baker, Forward Thinkers; 2nd, Daniel Baker, Forward Thinkers; 3rd, Luci Persons, Forward Thinkers; 4th, Piper Montgomery, Too Hot Too Trot; 5th, Luci Persons, Forward Thinkers
Fancy Poultry, Hen, 6 months of age and older (large fowl) — 1st, Lexie Kelley, Forward Thinkers, 2nd, Daniel Baker, Forward Thinkers; 3rd, Daniel Baker, Forward Thinkers
Fancy Poultry, Hen, 6 months of age and older (small fowl) — 1st, Hadley Montgomery, Too Hot Too Trot; 2nd, Piper Montgomery, Too Hot Too Trot; 3rd, Lexie Kelley, Forward Thinkers; 4th, Daniel Baker, Forward Thinkers; 5th, Braydon Brown, Hayseeds
Fancy Poultry, Cockerel, up to 6 months of age (large fowl) — 1st, Daniel Baker, Forward Thinkers; 2nd, Daniel Baker, Forward Thinkers; 3rd, Madison Shephard, Forward Thinkers
Fancy Poultry, Cockerel, up to 6 months of age (small fowl) — 1st, Daniel Baker, Forward Thinkers; 2nd, Daniel Baker, Forward Thinkers; 3rd, Hadley Montgomery, Too Hot Too Trot
Fancy Poultry, Rooster, 6 months of age and older (large fowl) — 1st, Daniel Baker, Forward Thinkers; 2nd, Daniel Baker, Forward Thinkers
Fancy Poultry, Rooster, 6 months of age and older (small fowl) — 1st, Hadley Montgomery, Too Hot Too Trot; 2nd, Daniel Baker, Forward Thinkers; 3rd, Piper Montgomery, Too Hot Too Trot; 4th, Daniel Baker, Forward Thinkers; 5th, Lexie Kelley, Forward Thinkers
Fancy Poultry, Best Pair of Ducks (male and female) — 1st, Daniel Baker, Forward Thinkers; 2nd, Daniel Baker, Forward Thinkers
Overall Fancy Poultry Winner — Daniel Baker
