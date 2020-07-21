The following are the submitted results of the 2020 Food and Nutrition winners and State Fair participants.

Grill Master

First Place: Brady Daily, Country Critters

Second Place: Tressel Murray, Ridge Runners

Overall: Brady Daily

Let’s Start Cooking

First Place: Amaya Jenkins, Barnyard Rascals

Second Place: Tyson Lewis, Barnyard Rascals

Overall: Amaya Jenkins

Racing The Clock To Awesome Meals

First Place: Gabrielle Sickles, Totally Awesome Kids

Snack Attack

First Place: Amaya Jenkins, Barnyard Rascals

Sports Nutrition

First Place: Natalie Zinn, Forward Thinkers

Star Spangled Foods

First Place: Gabrielle Sickles, Totally Awesome Kids

Overall Food and Nutrition Winner: Amaya Jenkins

