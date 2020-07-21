The following are the submitted results of the 2020 Food and Nutrition winners and State Fair participants.
Grill Master
First Place: Brady Daily, Country Critters
Second Place: Tressel Murray, Ridge Runners
Overall: Brady Daily
Let’s Start Cooking
First Place: Amaya Jenkins, Barnyard Rascals
Second Place: Tyson Lewis, Barnyard Rascals
Overall: Amaya Jenkins
Racing The Clock To Awesome Meals
First Place: Gabrielle Sickles, Totally Awesome Kids
Snack Attack
First Place: Amaya Jenkins, Barnyard Rascals
Sports Nutrition
First Place: Natalie Zinn, Forward Thinkers
Star Spangled Foods
First Place: Gabrielle Sickles, Totally Awesome Kids
Overall Food and Nutrition Winner: Amaya Jenkins
