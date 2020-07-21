The following are the submitted results of the 2020 General Project award winners and State Fair participants.
Aerospace, Rockets Away — (solid fueled rockets)
First Place: Luke Phillips, Hayseeds
All-Terrain Vehicles — ATV Safety
First Place: Natalie Zinn, Forward Thinkers
Cats, leaping forward, level 3
First Place: Sarah Davis, Highlanders
Cake Decorating Junior — 13 and under
First Place: Sophie Phillips, Hayseeds
Cake Decorating Senior — 14 and older
First Place: Chloe Skidmore, Bloomfield All-stars
Child and Family Development, Family History Treasurer Hunt
First Place: Luci Parsons, Forward Thinkers
Companion Animals — Pet Rabbit Project — Pocket Pets
First Place: Sarah Davis Club, Highlanders
Fishing for Beginners
First Place: Trent Fulkerson, Franklin Guys and Gals
Gardening and Plant Science (How Far Does Your Garden Grow)
First Place: Addyson Dailey, Country Critters
Second Place: Sophie Phillips, Hayseeds
Overall: Addyson Dailey
Gun Safety (Safe Use of Guns)
First Place: Tysen Lewis, Barnyard Rascals
Healthy Living (You’re The Athlete)
First Place: Natalie Zinn, Forward Thinkers
First Aid
First Place: Neveah Hightower, Country Classics
Natural Resources (Explore The Outdoors)
First Place: Tristan Fulkerson, Franklin Guys and Gals
Ohio Birds
First Place: Grant Riegel, Ridge Runners
Quilting The Best Better
First Place: Tysen Lewis, Barnyard Rascals
You Can Quilt
First Place: Luci Parsons, Forward Thinkers
Second Place: Tysen Lewis, Barnyard Rascals
Overall: Luci Parsons
Robotic 1 with LEGO Ev3
First Place: Abigail Thompson, Barnyard Rascals
Scrapbooking Junior
First Place: Neveah Hightower, Country Classics
Second Place: Jenna Wills, Bloomfield All-Stars
Overall: Neveah Hightower
Scrapbooking Senior
First Place: Sarah Davis, Highlanders
Self-Determined (American Sign Language)
First Place: Heather Keiffer, K-9 Clovers
Self-Determined (Art)
First Place: Sarah Lewis, Highlanders
Second Place: Jenna Lewis, Highlanders
Self-Determined Project
First Place: Jillian Evans, Barnyard Rascals
Self-Determined (GMO’S)
First Place: Ryan Issac, Franklin Guys and Gals
Self-Determined (Music)
First Place: Ryan Issac, Franklin Guys and Gals
Overall Self-Determined Winner: Jillian Evans
Tractor and Small Engines (Getting to Know Your Tractor)
First Place: David Andrew Kisor, Highlanders
Woodworking (Making The Cut)
First Place: Natalie Zinn, Forward Thinkers
Writing (The Writer In You)
First Place: Schuler Murray, Ridge Runners
You and Your Dog — General
First Place: Sadie Todd, K-9 Clovers
Overall Club News Reporter
First Place: Sadie Todd, K-9 Clovers
Overall Club Secretary Award
First Place: Shania Gross, Country Go-Getters
Second Place: Adison Dailey, Country Critters
Overall Outstanding General Project Winner: Luci Parsons, Forward Thinkers
