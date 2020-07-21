The following are the submitted results of the 2020 General Project award winners and State Fair participants.

Aerospace, Rockets Away — (solid fueled rockets)

First Place: Luke Phillips, Hayseeds

All-Terrain Vehicles — ATV Safety

First Place: Natalie Zinn, Forward Thinkers

Cats, leaping forward, level 3

First Place: Sarah Davis, Highlanders

Cake Decorating Junior — 13 and under

First Place: Sophie Phillips, Hayseeds

Cake Decorating Senior — 14 and older

First Place: Chloe Skidmore, Bloomfield All-stars

Child and Family Development, Family History Treasurer Hunt

First Place: Luci Parsons, Forward Thinkers

Companion Animals — Pet Rabbit Project — Pocket Pets

First Place: Sarah Davis Club, Highlanders

Fishing for Beginners

First Place: Trent Fulkerson, Franklin Guys and Gals

Gardening and Plant Science (How Far Does Your Garden Grow)

First Place: Addyson Dailey, Country Critters

Second Place: Sophie Phillips, Hayseeds

Overall: Addyson Dailey

Gun Safety (Safe Use of Guns)

First Place: Tysen Lewis, Barnyard Rascals

Healthy Living (You’re The Athlete)

First Place: Natalie Zinn, Forward Thinkers

First Aid

First Place: Neveah Hightower, Country Classics

Natural Resources (Explore The Outdoors)

First Place: Tristan Fulkerson, Franklin Guys and Gals

Ohio Birds

First Place: Grant Riegel, Ridge Runners

Quilting The Best Better

First Place: Tysen Lewis, Barnyard Rascals

You Can Quilt

First Place: Luci Parsons, Forward Thinkers

Second Place: Tysen Lewis, Barnyard Rascals

Overall: Luci Parsons

Robotic 1 with LEGO Ev3

First Place: Abigail Thompson, Barnyard Rascals

Scrapbooking Junior

First Place: Neveah Hightower, Country Classics

Second Place: Jenna Wills, Bloomfield All-Stars

Overall: Neveah Hightower

Scrapbooking Senior

First Place: Sarah Davis, Highlanders

Self-Determined (American Sign Language)

First Place: Heather Keiffer, K-9 Clovers

Self-Determined (Art)

First Place: Sarah Lewis, Highlanders

Second Place: Jenna Lewis, Highlanders

Self-Determined Project

First Place: Jillian Evans, Barnyard Rascals

Self-Determined (GMO’S)

First Place: Ryan Issac, Franklin Guys and Gals

Self-Determined (Music)

First Place: Ryan Issac, Franklin Guys and Gals

Overall Self-Determined Winner: Jillian Evans

Tractor and Small Engines (Getting to Know Your Tractor)

First Place: David Andrew Kisor, Highlanders

Woodworking (Making The Cut)

First Place: Natalie Zinn, Forward Thinkers

Writing (The Writer In You)

First Place: Schuler Murray, Ridge Runners

You and Your Dog — General

First Place: Sadie Todd, K-9 Clovers

Overall Club News Reporter

First Place: Sadie Todd, K-9 Clovers

Overall Club Secretary Award

First Place: Shania Gross, Country Go-Getters

Second Place: Adison Dailey, Country Critters

Overall Outstanding General Project Winner: Luci Parsons, Forward Thinkers

