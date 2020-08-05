Horse Show, Open Halter — 1st, Gracie Simpson; 2nd, Bailee Montgomery; 3rd, Andrew Louderback; 4th, Presley Sexton; 5th, Grace Lundy.
Horse Show, Senior Showmanship — 1st, Gracie Simpson; 2nd, Bailee Montgomery; 3rd, Shania Gross; 4th, Randy Gross; 5th, Jalynn Louderback.
Horse Show, Jr. Showmanship — 1st, Josslyn Vickers; 2nd, Andrew Louderback; 3rd, Ethan Gross; 4th, Emma Butts; 5th, Grace Lundy.
Horse Show, Novice Showmanship — 1st, Presley Sexton; 2nd, Hadley Montgomery; 3rd, Piper Montgomery; 4th, Madison Toth; 5th Caitlynn Toth.
Horse Show, Western Horsemanship — 1st, Gracie Simpson; 2nd, Andrew Louderback.
Horse Show, Ranch Horsemanship — 1st, Jalynn Lounderback.
Horse Show, Novice Walk Trot Horsemanship — 1st, Presely Sexton, 2nd, Abygail Cooper.
Horse Show, Western Pleasure — 1st, Gracie Simpson, 2nd, Andrew Louderback.
Horse Show, Ranch Pleasure — 1st, Jalynn Lounderback, 2nd Shania Gross.
Horse Show, Open Walk Trot Pleasure — 1st, Gracie Simpson; 2nd, Presley Sexton; 3rd, Abygail Cooper; 4th, Jalynn Louderback; 5th, Andrew Louderback.
Horse Show, Easy Gaited Equitation — 1st, Bailee Montgomery; 2nd, Josslyn Vickers; 3rd, Madison Simpson; 4th, Madison Toth.
Horse Show, Easy Gaited Pleasure — 1st, Bailee Montgomery; 2nd, Josslyn Vickers; 3rd, Caitlynn Toth; 4th, Madison Simpson; 5th, Hadley Montgomery.
Horse Show, Barrels — 1st, Jalynn Louderback; 2nd, Grace Lundy; 3rd, Andrew Louderback; 4th, Madison Toth.
Horse Show, Trail Racking — 1st, Olivia Montgomery; 2nd Bailee Montgomery; 3rd, Caitlynn Toth; 4th, Hadley Montgomery; 5th Joslyn Vickers.
Horse Show, Poles — 1st, Jalynn Louderback; 2nd, Andrew Louderback; 3rd, Caitlynn Toth.
Horse Show, Keyhole — 1st, Andrew Louderback; 2nd, Lacie Russ; 3rd, Grace Lundy
Grand Champion Showmanship — Bailee Montgomery
Reserve Champion Showmanship — Gracie Simpson
Grand Champion Horsemanship — Bailee Montgomery
Reserve Champion Horsemanship — Gracie Simpson
Grand Champion Contest — Andrew Louderback
Reserve Champion Contest — Jalyn Louderback
