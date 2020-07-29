Market Breeding Goat, Doe, 6 months to 1 year (crossbred) — 1st, Charles Bowman; 2nd, Rebecca Shaw; 3rd, Jesse Zachariah

Market Breeding Goat, Doe, 6 months to 1 year (boer) — 1st, Jade Roach; 2nd, Shayla; 3rd, Brynlee Stickley; 4th, Alyssa Zornes; 5th Catherine Abell

Market Breeding Goat, Doe, over 1 year and under 3 years (crossbred) — 1st, Jesse Zacharish

Market Breeding Goat, Doe, over 1 year and under 3 years (boer) — 1st, Charles Bowman

Overall Boer Breeding Goat — Jade Roach

Overall Crossbred Breeding Goat — Jade Roach

Overall Breeding Goat — Jade Roach

