Market Goat, Show Class 1 — 1st, Corbyn Smalley, Barnyard Rascals; 2nd, Brandon Dunaway, Bloomfield All Stars; 3rd, Natalie Zinn, Forward Thinkers; 4th, Braydon Brown, Hayseeds; 5th, Rebecca Shaw, Hayseeds
Show Class 2 — 1st, Brynlee Smalley, Barnyard Rascals; 2nd, Ava Sheeter, Ridge Runners; 3rd, Skyler French, Forward Thinkers; 4th, Shayla Sims, Jolly Ranchers; 5th, Kamryn Muncy, Four Mile Farmers
Show Class 3 — 1st, Madison Callahan, Ridge Runners; 2nd, Corbyn Smalley, Barnyard Rascals; 3rd, Charles Bowman, Ridge Runners; 4th, Brook Creech, Irish Hollow; 5th, Trent Fulkerson, Franklin Guys and Gals
Show Class 4 — 1st, Grant Mastin, Ridge Runners; 2nd, Brook Creech, Irish Hollow Kids; 3rd, Brynlee Smalley, Barnyard Rascals; 4th, Katelyn Williams, Ridge Runners
Show Class 5 — 1st, Alyssa Zornes, Medallions; 2nd, Evan Williams, Ridge Runners; 3rd, Shane Folden, Ridge Runners, 4th, Karson Mullins, Barnyard Rascals; 5th, Catherine Abell, Oak Hill FFA
Show Class 6 — 1st, Jade Roach, Barnyard Rascals; 2nd, Kody Wright, Moonshine; 3rd, Haden McKenzie, Moonshine 4th, Parker Curtis, Barnyard Rascals; 5th, Bralee Lyons, Moonshine
Show Class 7 — 1st, Jade Roach, Barnyard Rascals; 2nd, Alyssa Zornes, Oak Hill FFA; 3rd, Brynlee Stickley, Jimes Buckeyes; 4th, Katelyn Williams, Ridge Runnerl 5th, Abigail Spires, Ridge Runners
Show Class 8 — 1st, Chezney LeMaster, Totally Awesome Kids; 2nd, Parker Curtis, Barnyard Rascals; 3rd, Coen Davis, Moonshine; 4th, Carson Hill, Ridge Runner
Show Class 9 — 1st, Peyton Hill, Ridge Runners; 2nd, Haden McKenzie, Moonshine; 3rd, Ashton McKenzie, Moonshine
Grand Champion Market Goat — Grant Mastin
Reserve Champion Market Goat — Jade Roach
Top Country Bred Market Goat — Jade Roach
Runner-up Top Country Bred Market Goat — Jade Roach
3rd-10th Overall — 3rd, Madison Callahan; 4th, Corbyn Smalley; 5th, Alyssa Zornes; 6th, Jade Roach; 7th, Corbyn Smalley; 8th, Brynlee Smalley; 9th, Alyssa Zornes; 10th, Brook Creech
