Senior Showmanship — 1st, Madison Callahan, Ridge Runners; 2nd, Kody Wright, Moonshine; 3rd, Chezney LeMaster, Totally Awesome Kids; 4th, Brook Creech, Irish Hollow Kids; 5th, Desirae Sharp, Turn N Burn

Intermediate Showmanship — 1st, Grant Mastin, Ridge Runners; 2nd, Alyssa Zornes, Medallions; 3rd, Jade Roach, Barnyard Rascals; 4th, Max Bowman, Ridge Runners; 5th, Brandon Dunaway, Bloomfield All Star

Junior Showmanship — 1st, Katelyn Williams, Ridge Runners; 2nd, Haden McKenzie, Moonshine; 3rd, Brynlee Stickley, Jimes Buckeyes; 4th, Brynlee Smalley, Barnyard Rascals; 5th, Natalie Zinn, Forward Thinkers

Beginner Showmanship — 1st, Corbyn Smalley, Barnyard Rascals; 2nd, Parker Curtis, Barnyard Rascals; 3rd, Carson Hill, Ridge Runners; 4th, Weston Foster, Animal House; 5th, Shane Folden, Ridge Runners

Overall Market Goat Showman — Grant Mastin

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments