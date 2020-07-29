Senior Showmanship — 1st, Madison Callahan, Ridge Runners; 2nd, Kody Wright, Moonshine; 3rd, Chezney LeMaster, Totally Awesome Kids; 4th, Brook Creech, Irish Hollow Kids; 5th, Desirae Sharp, Turn N Burn
Intermediate Showmanship — 1st, Grant Mastin, Ridge Runners; 2nd, Alyssa Zornes, Medallions; 3rd, Jade Roach, Barnyard Rascals; 4th, Max Bowman, Ridge Runners; 5th, Brandon Dunaway, Bloomfield All Star
Junior Showmanship — 1st, Katelyn Williams, Ridge Runners; 2nd, Haden McKenzie, Moonshine; 3rd, Brynlee Stickley, Jimes Buckeyes; 4th, Brynlee Smalley, Barnyard Rascals; 5th, Natalie Zinn, Forward Thinkers
Beginner Showmanship — 1st, Corbyn Smalley, Barnyard Rascals; 2nd, Parker Curtis, Barnyard Rascals; 3rd, Carson Hill, Ridge Runners; 4th, Weston Foster, Animal House; 5th, Shane Folden, Ridge Runners
Overall Market Goat Showman — Grant Mastin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.