Market Lamb, Underweight — 1st, Adam Forcier, Turn N Burn

Show Class 1 — 1st, Shane Folden, Ridge Runners; 2nd, Jonah Armstrong, Dream Catchers

Show Class 2 — 1st, Shane Folden, Ridge Runners; 2nd, Kaitlyn Sheets, Turn N Burn; 3rd, Adam Forcier, Turn N Burn

Show Class 3 — 1st, Drake Davis, Medallions; 2nd, Josie Simpson, Totally Awesome Kids; 3rd, Mya Simpson, Totally Awesome Kids

Show Class 4 — 1st, Rhyan McFann, Medallions; 2nd, Trinity Jones, Forward Thinkers; 3rd, Abygail Cooper, Highlanders; 4th, Natalie Krannitz, Medallions

Show Class 5 — 1st, Madison Callahan, Ridge Runners; 2nd, Grant Mastin, Ridge Runners; 3rd, Cole Callahan, Ridge Runners; 4th, Kennedie Blevins, Jimes Buckeyes; 5th, Elizabeth Fannin, Four Mile Farmers

Show Class 6 — 1st, Rhyan McFann, Medallions; 2nd, Elizabeth Fannin, Four Mile Farmers; 3rd, Brianna Hayburn, Barnyard Rascals; 4th, Peyton Miller, Barnyard Rascals; 5th, Grace Callahan, Ridge Runners

Grand Champion Market Lamb — Madison Callahan

Reserve Champion Market Lamb — Grant Mastin

Top County Bred Market Lamb — Josie Simpson

Runner-up Top County Bred Market Lamb — Abby Plants

3rd-10th Overall — 3rd, Cole Callahan; 4th, Rhyan McFann; 5th, Kennedie Blevins; 6th, Elizabeth Fannin; 7th, Elizabeth Fannin; 8th, Rhyan McFann; 9th, Ashton Fannin; 10th, Brianna Hayburn

