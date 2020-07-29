Senior Showmanship — 1st, Kennedie Blevins, Jimes Buckeyes; 2nd, Madison Callahan, Ridge Runners; 3rd, Elizabeth Fannin, Four Mile Farmers; 4th, Rhyan McFann, Medallions; 5th, Natalie Krannitz, Medallions

Intermediate Showmanship — 1st, Grant Mastin, Ridge Runners; 2nd, Drake Davis, Medallions; 3rd, Brianna Hayburn, Barnyard Rascals; 4th, Cole Callahan, Ridge Runners; 5th, Trinity Jones, Forward Thinkers

Junior Showmanship — 1st, Ashton Fannin, Four Mile Farmers; 2nd, Mya Simpson, Totally Awesome Kids; 3rd, Grace Callahan, Ridge Runners; 4th, David Kisor, Highlanders

Beginner Showmanship — 1st, Abygail Cooper, Highlanders; 2nd, Shane Folden, Ridge Runners; 3rd, Jonah Armstrong, Dream Catchers

Overall Market Lamb Showman — Kennedie Blevins

