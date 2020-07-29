Senior Showmanship — 1st, Daniel Baker, Forward Thinkers; 2nd, Olivia Simms, Country Classics; 3rd, Emillee-Anne Ross, Totally Awesome Kids; 4th, Luci Persons, Forward Thinkers; 5th, Tia Holbrook, Dream Catchers

Intermediate Showmanship — 1st, Lexie Kelley, Forward Thinkers; 2nd, Heather Kieffer, Forward Thinkers; 3rd, Izabella Stafford, Country Classics; 4th, Kaleigh Davis, Ridge Runners; 5th, Madison Shephard, Forward Thinkers

Junior Showmanship — 1st, Grant Riegel, Ridge Runners; 2nd, Joshua Clarkson, Totally Awesome Kids; 3rd, Piper Montgomery, Too Hot Too Trot; 4th, Harper Euton, Barnyard Rascals; 5th, Abigail Easley, Irish Hollow Kids

Beginner Showmanship — 1st, Hadley Montgomery, Too Hot Too Trot; 2nd, Allena Williams, Animal House

Overall Market Poultry Showman — Daniel Baker

