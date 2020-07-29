Senior Showmanship — 1st, Daniel Baker, Forward Thinkers; 2nd, Olivia Simms, Country Classics; 3rd, Emillee-Anne Ross, Totally Awesome Kids; 4th, Luci Persons, Forward Thinkers; 5th, Tia Holbrook, Dream Catchers
Intermediate Showmanship — 1st, Lexie Kelley, Forward Thinkers; 2nd, Heather Kieffer, Forward Thinkers; 3rd, Izabella Stafford, Country Classics; 4th, Kaleigh Davis, Ridge Runners; 5th, Madison Shephard, Forward Thinkers
Junior Showmanship — 1st, Grant Riegel, Ridge Runners; 2nd, Joshua Clarkson, Totally Awesome Kids; 3rd, Piper Montgomery, Too Hot Too Trot; 4th, Harper Euton, Barnyard Rascals; 5th, Abigail Easley, Irish Hollow Kids
Beginner Showmanship — 1st, Hadley Montgomery, Too Hot Too Trot; 2nd, Allena Williams, Animal House
Overall Market Poultry Showman — Daniel Baker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.