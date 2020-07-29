Market Rabbit, Underweight — 1st, Tysen Lewis, Barnyard Rascals; 2nd, Shian Dunaway, Bloomfield All Stars; 3rd, Macie Ewing, Forward Thinkers; 4th, Makayla Powers, Barnyard Rascals
Show Class 1 — 1st, Tysen Lewis, Barnyard Rascals; 2nd, Zachary Daft, Bloomfield All Stars; 3rd, Collin Folden, Barn Bunch; 4th, Jimmy Dunaway; Bloomfield All Stars; 5th, Nicklaus Howell
Show Class 2 — 1st, Amaya Jenkins, Barnyard Rascals; 2nd, Trace Martin, Country Go-Getters; 3rd, Katie Johnson, Totally Awesome Kids; 4th, Hannah Plants, Barnyard Rascals; 5th, Shelby Smith, Jackson County Livestock
Show Class 3 — 1st, Makya Jenkins, Barnyard Rascals; 2nd, Zachary Massie, Ridge Runners; 3rd, Natalie Zinn, Forward Thinkers; 4th, Makya Jenkins, Barnyard Rascals; 5th, Makenna Folden, Barn Bunch
Show Class 4 — 1st, Dylan Triplett, Barnyard; 2nd, Cale Hutchins, Animal House; 3rd, Jasmine Clarkson, Totally Awesome Kids; 4th, Makenzie Collins, Highlanders; 5th, Tommy Triplett, Barnyard Rascals
Show Class 5 — 1st, Emma Moon, Jackson County Livestock; 2nd, Madeline Coughenour, Jackson County Livestock; 3rd, Piper Gentry, Barnyard Rascals; 4th, Madeline Coughenour, Jackson County Livestock; 5th, Ivy Gentry, Barnyard Rascals
Show Class 6 — 1st, Nolan Collins, Highlanders; 2nd, Katie-Alaine Ross, Totally Awesome Kids; 3rd, Samuel Gentry, Barnyard Rascals; 4th, Emileigh Willis, Bloomfield All Stars; 5th, Amaya Jenkins, Barnyard Rascals
Show Class 7 — 1st, Victoria Lung, Jackson County Livestock; 2nd, Samuel Gentry, Barnyard Rascals; 3rd, Brenton Moon, Jackson County Livestock; 4th, Makayla Wyant, Ridge Runners; 5th, Sariah Pariseau, Forward Thinkers
Show Class 8 — 1st, Brenton Moon, Jackson County Livestock; 2nd, Victoria Lung, Jackson County Livestock; 3rd, Piper Sparks, Barnyard Rascals; 4th, Rylan Wyant, Ridge Runners; 5th, Kerrigan Wilson, Jackson County Livestock
Show Class 9 — 1st, Emma Moon, Jackson County Livestock; 2nd, Aden Strawser, Country Cardinals; 3rd, Stephen West, Ridge Runners; 4th, James Coy, Dream Catchers; 5th, Bailee Montgomery; Too Hot Too Trot
Show Class 10 — 1st, Hayden Fliehman, Country Super Stars; 2nd, Tessa Wells, Turn N Burn; 3rd, Emma Butts, Barnyard Rascals; 4th, Aden Strawser, Country Cardinals; 5th, Madison Hall, Country Super Starts
Grand Champion Market Rabbit — Emma Moon
Reserve Champion Market Rabbit — Emma Moon
3rd-10th Overall — 3rd, Victoria Lung; 4th, Amaya Jenkins; 5th, Hayden Fliehman; 6th, Dylan Triplett; 7th, Tessa Wells; 8th, Makya Jenkins; 9th, Tysen Lewis; 10th, Nolan Collins
