Senior Showmanship — 1st, Aden Strawser, Country Cardinals; 2nd, Chloe McKenzie, Moonshine; 3rd, Makayla Linton, Forward Thinkers; 4th, Taylor Ross, Totally Awesome Kids; 5th, Victoria Lung, Jackson County Livestock

Intermediate Showmanship — 1st, Trinity Jones, Forward Thinkers; 2nd, Makenna Folden, Bloomfield All Stars; 3rd, Makayla Wyant, Ridge Runners; 4th, Olivia Moore, Barn Bunch; 5th, Jasmine Clarkson, Totally Awesome Kids

Junior Showmanship — 1st, Natalie Zinn, Forward Thinkers; 2nd, Abigail Thompson, Barnyard Rascals; 3rd, Collin Folden; Barn Bunch; 4th, Katie Ross; Totally Awesome Kids; 5th, Madeline Coughenour, Jackson County Livestock

Beginner Showmanship — 1st, Piper Gentry, Barnyard Rascals; 2nd, Hannah Plants, Barnyard Rascals; 3rd, Makya Jenkins, Barnyard Rascals; 4th, Ellie-Lynn McCarty, Hayseeds; 5th, Nicklaus Howell, Barnyard Rascals

Overall Market Rabbit Showman — Trinity Jones

