Show Class 1 — 1st, Jordan Swackhammer, Country Classics; 2nd, Presley Sexton, Country Classics; 3rd, Jayce Phillips, Jackson County Livestock; 4th, Lester Mullens, Country Super Stars; 5th, Alex Sharp, Forward Thinkers

Show Class 2 — 1st, Brady Dailey, Country Critters; 2nd, Kylee Ousley, Forward Thinkers; 3rd, Jacob Malone, Highlanders; 4th, Aidan Ross; 5th, Haley Ross, Barn Bunch

Show Class 3 — 1st, Lester Mullens, Country Super Stars; 2nd Shelbie Carter, Forward Thinkers; 3rd, Jordan Swackhammer, Country Classics; 4th, Lydia Greer, Ridge Runners; 5th, Addyson Dailey, Country Critters

Show Class 4 — 1st, Addyson Dailey, Country Critters; 2nd, Marissa Mullens, Country Super Stars; 3rd, Keelan Kilgour, Ridge Runners; 4th, Jacob Wood; Country Critters; 5th, Shelbie Carter, Forward Thinkers

Show Class 5 — 1st, Luke Stewart, Moonshine; 2nd, Carson Peters, Barnyard Rascals; 3rd, Quentin Chambers, Animal House; 4th, Keelan Kilgour, Ridge Runners; 5th, Brady Dailey, Country Critters

Show Class 6 — 1st, Makayla Davidson, Hayseeds; 2nd, Makayla Davidson, Hayseeds; 3rd, Nolan Collins, Highlanders; 4th, Jacob Wood, Country Critters, 5th, Rylan Pelletier, Jackson County Livestock

Show Class 7 — 1st, Luke Stewart, Moonshine; 2nd, Dylan Zinn, Forward Thinkers; 3rd, Max Gentry, Barnyard Rascals; 4th, Noah Collins, Highlanders; 5th, Mason Malone, Country Classics

Show Class 8 — 1st, Ivy Gentry, Oak Hill FFA; 2nd, Carson Peters, Barnyard Rascals; 3rd, Wesley Clagg, Country Super Stars; 4th, Quentin Chambers, Animal House; 5th, Olivia McKenzie, Jimes Buckeyes

Grand Champion Market Hog — Addyson Dailey

Reserve Champion Market Hog — Jordan Swackhammer

Top County Bred Market Hog — Carson Peters

Runner-up Top County Bred Market Hog — Carson Peters

3rd-10th Overall — 3rd, Marissa Mullins; 4th, Luke Stewart; 5th, Luke Stewart; 6th Presley Sexton; 7th, Carson Peters; 8th, Ivy Gentry; 9th, Carson Peters, 10th, Keelan Kilgour

