Senior Showmanship — 1st, Luke Stewart, Moonshine; 2nd, Keelan Kilgour, Ridge Runners; 3rd, Jacob Malone, Highlanders; 4th, Philip Allison, Franklin Guys and Gals; 5th, Jayce Phillips, Jackson County Livestock
Intermediate Showmanship — 1st, Carson Peters, Barnyard Rascals; 2nd, Presley Sexton, Country Classics; 3rd, Sabrina Newsome, Country Super Stars; 4th, Bryce Malone, Highlanders; 5th, Jacob Wood, Country Critters
Junior Showmanship — 1st, Brady Dailey, Country Critters; 2nd, Makayla Davidson, Hayseeds; 3rd, Natalie Allison, Franklin Guys and Gals; 4th, Samuel Gentry, Barnyard Rascals; 5th, Lester Mullens, Country Super Stars
Beginner Showmanship — 1st, Jordan Swackhammer, Country Classics; 2nd, Addyson Dailey, Country Critters; 3rd, Rylan Pelletier, Jackson County Livestock; 4th, Nolan Cravens, Barnyard Rascals; 5th Quentin Chambers, Animal House
Overall Market Swine Showman — Jordan Swackhammer
