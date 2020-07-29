Show Class 1 — 1st, Gabrielle Sickles, Totally Awesome Kids; 2nd, Lexie Kelley, Forward Thinkers; 3rd, Piper Montgomery; Too Hot To Trot

Show Class 2 — 1st, Gabrielle Sickles, Totally Awesome Kids; 2nd, Lexie Kelley, Forward Thinkers; 3rd, Braydon Brown, Hayseeds; 4th, Addison Brown, Hayseeds

Show Class 3 — 1st, Daniel Baker, Oak Hill FFA; 2nd, Daniel Baker, Oak Hill FFA; 3rd, Addison Brown, Hayseeds; 4th, Braydon Brown, Hayseeds

Grand Champion Market Turkey — Daniel Baker

Reserve Champion Market Turkey — Gabrielle Sickles

3rd-10th Overall — 3rd, Daniel Baker; 4th, Lexie Kelley; 5th, Braydon Brown; 6th, Addison Brown; 7th, Braydon Brown; 8th, Addison Brown; 9th, Gabrielle Sickles; 10th, Lexie Kelley

