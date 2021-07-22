Senior Showmanship — 1st, Daniel Baker, Forward Thinkers; 2nd, Emillee Ross; Totally Awesome Kids; 3rd, Madison Shephard, Forward Thinkers.

Intermediate Showmanship — 1st, Schuler Murray, Ridge Runners; 2nd, Braydon Brown, Hayseeds; 3rd, Savannah Stickley, Animal House.

Jr. Showmanship — 1st, Tressel Murray, Ridge Runners; 2nd, Addison Brown, Hayseeds; 3rd, Ethan Criner, Forward Thinkers.

Beginner Showmanship — 1st, Mallori Wills, Forward Thinkers; 2nd, Harley Causey, Highlanders.

Overall Market Turkey Showman — Shuler Murray

