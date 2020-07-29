Senior Showmanship — 1st, Daniel Baker, Forward Thinkers

Intermediate Showmanship — 1st, Lexie Kelley, Forward Thinkers; 2nd, Braydon Brown, Hayseeds; 3rd, Gabrielle Sickles; Totally Awesome Kids

Jr. Showmanship — 1st, Addison Brown; Hayseeds; 2nd, Piper Montgomery Too Hot Too Trot

Overall Market Turkey Showman — Daniel Baker, Forward Thinkers

