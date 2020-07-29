Breeding Rabbit, Large Breed Best Buck Under 6 Months — 1st, Brenton Moon, Jackson County Livestock

Breeding Rabbit, Large Breed Best Buck Over 6 Months — 1st, Emma Moon, Jackson County Livestock; 2nd, Natalie Zinn, Forward Thinkers; 3rd Brenton Moon, Jackson County Livestock; 4th, Natalie Zinn, Forward Thinkers

Breeding Rabbit, Large Breed Best Doe Over 6 Months — 1st, Emma Moon, Jackson County Livestock; 2nd, Brenton Moon, Jackson County Livestock; 3rd, Brenton Moon, Jackson County Livestock; 4th, Natalie Zinn, Forward Thinkers

Breeding Rabbit, Small Breeds Best Buck Under 6 Months — 1st, Trinity Jones, Forward Thinkers

Breeding Rabbit, Small Breeds Best Buck Over 6 Months — 1st, Sariah Pariseau, Forward Thinkers

Breeding Rabbit, Small Breeds Best Doe Over 6 Months — 1st, Trinity Jones, Forward Thinkers; 2nd, Sariah Pariseau, Forward Thinkers

Breeding Rabbit, Best Doe and Litter — 1st, Trinity Jones, Forward Thinkers

Grand Champion Breeding Rabbit (Holland Doe) — Trinity Jones

Reserve Champion Breeding Rabbit (New Zealand Doe) — Emma Moon

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments