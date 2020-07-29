Breeding Rabbit, Large Breed Best Buck Under 6 Months — 1st, Brenton Moon, Jackson County Livestock
Breeding Rabbit, Large Breed Best Buck Over 6 Months — 1st, Emma Moon, Jackson County Livestock; 2nd, Natalie Zinn, Forward Thinkers; 3rd Brenton Moon, Jackson County Livestock; 4th, Natalie Zinn, Forward Thinkers
Breeding Rabbit, Large Breed Best Doe Over 6 Months — 1st, Emma Moon, Jackson County Livestock; 2nd, Brenton Moon, Jackson County Livestock; 3rd, Brenton Moon, Jackson County Livestock; 4th, Natalie Zinn, Forward Thinkers
Breeding Rabbit, Small Breeds Best Buck Under 6 Months — 1st, Trinity Jones, Forward Thinkers
Breeding Rabbit, Small Breeds Best Buck Over 6 Months — 1st, Sariah Pariseau, Forward Thinkers
Breeding Rabbit, Small Breeds Best Doe Over 6 Months — 1st, Trinity Jones, Forward Thinkers; 2nd, Sariah Pariseau, Forward Thinkers
Breeding Rabbit, Best Doe and Litter — 1st, Trinity Jones, Forward Thinkers
Grand Champion Breeding Rabbit (Holland Doe) — Trinity Jones
Reserve Champion Breeding Rabbit (New Zealand Doe) — Emma Moon
