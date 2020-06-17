JACKSON — In mid-May, Jackson High School Principal Thad Haines released the 2020 scholarship winners from Jackson High School.
Below are the seniors who received scholarships this year:
Board Scholarships:
- Marcella May Award In Music Scholarship: James Waugh and Meranda Coleman
- The Chris Bullion Memorial Scholarshi
- p: Ethan Green
- E. Sanford Kearns Fund for Science and Mathematics Scholarship: Matt LeFever
- Brett Shoemaker Memorial Schol
- arship: Jenna Bond
- Marcella Gates Scholarship: Ethan Green
- Dale Rose Baseball/Softball Scholarship: Mackenzie Humphreys
- Melissa Grimes Farely Memorial Scholarship: Madison Callahan
- Jackson Ironmen Pride Scholarship: Emma Wiley
- Emileigh Jo Cooper Memor
- ial Scholarship: Caden Donaldson
- Class of 1962 Scholarship: Xzavion Haskins
- Beth Woolum Caudill Scholarship: Reagan Hall and Mason Howe
- Becky Wilcox Memorial Scholarship: Hannah Fox
- Cheryl Cr
- osier Wilson Nursing Scholarship: Madisyn Humphreys
- George E. Ridgeway Youth Leadership Scholarship to Ohio University: Jade Wyant
- Carl
- and Linda Wooten Memorial Scholarship: Mason Howell
- Janelle Wolfe Memorial Scholarship: Emily Mapes
- Ridgeway Brothe
- rs Football Scholarship to Ohio University: Aaron Causey
- Dr. Ver
non C. & Helen M. Everett Perpetual Memorial Scholarship: Holly Sexton and Aa
- ron Whisler
- WS Lofland Scholarship: Brynlee Vermillion
- Earl and Ruth Ann Lemaster Agriculture Scholarship: Rylee Zinn
- Mayhew Brown Funeral Home Charitable Scholarship: Rylee Zinn
- David Brookes Jones Scholarship: Mason Howell and Baleigh Radune
- Rachel Coyan Tripp Memorial Scholarship: Margaret Edwards
- Rober
- t A. and Beverly Hunter-Meng scholar Athlete: Kylee Bako and Caden Donaldson
- Kathryn Loxley Memorial Scholar
- ship: Raegan Hall
- Neoteric Engineers Rewarding Det
ermined Students NER
- DS Scholarship: Brynlee Vermillion and Reagan Hall
- Bernard and Mary F. Brunton Scholarship: Abigail Munn
- Becky Kight Memorial Math Scholarship: Aaron Whisler
- Pepsi Athletic Scholarship: Brice Graham and Mackenzie Humphreys
- Roberta L. Grimes Award: Emma Wiley and Caleb Wallis
- The JHS Class of 1952 Scholarship Fund: Mazie Wechter
- Hozer’s Pizza Scholarship: Jenna Bond
- Larry Taylor Memorial Football Scholarship: Aaron Causey
- Roger D and Mabell Avis Jones Memorial Scholarship: Trase Speakman
- Carol M.Evans Mem
- orial Scholarship: Kylee Bako and Jazelle Tribble
- Stockmeister Family Scholarship: Madison Callahan, Abigail Munn and Syeira Denny
- JHS Drama Club: Meranda Coleman
- Dwight Jones Memorial Sc
- holarship: Holly Sexton, Raegan Hall, Emma Wiley, Mazie Wechter and Meranda Coleman
- Robert Willis Memorial Scholarship: Caden Donaldson
Local Community Scholarships:
- Crystal’s Community Service Scholarship: Meranda Coleman and Miriam Harley
- Jackson Lions Club scholarship: Helena Stacey, Meranda Coleman, Emma Wiley and Mazie Wechter
- Adam Mercer Memorial Scholarship: Kyle Bako
- Rumpke Scholarship: Sydney Brown
- KiwanisClub Scholarship: Meranda Coleman
- Rotary Freshman Scholarship: Griffin Brown, Meranda Coleman, Ethan Greeneand Emma Wiley
- Robert E. Evans Education Award (People’s Bank): Emma Wiley and Gabrielle C
- arter
- Jackson County Lioness Club: R
aina
- Hughes and Rylee Zinn
- BPW Faye McCoy Scholarship: Emma Wiley
- Jackson-Vint
- on Farm Bureau Scholarship Winners: Taylor Frazier, Victoria Wright, and Rylee Zinn
- Jackson-Vinton Farm Bureau/Virgil Hamilton Nationwid
- e Insurance winner: Madison Callahan
- Paul Riegel/Jackson-Vinton Farm Bureau Scholarship Winner: Raegan Hall
- JHS Alumni Scholarship: Meranda Coleman and Garrett Turner
- Jackson C
ity Education Association Scholarship: Baleigh Radune, Jenna Bond, Reagan Hall, Cade
- n Donaldson and Helena Stacey
- Atomic Credit Union: Allie Kuhner, Emma Wiley, Griffin Brown, Madison Ephlin, Meranda Coleman and Raegan
- Hall
- Ohio Lions Leo’s Scholarship ( first statewide ever): Me
- randa Coleman
- Scioto Valley Realtors: Abigail Munn
- JAWL Patty Washam Memorial Teaching Scholarship: Madison Ca
- llahan
- FBP Steam Scholarship: Gabrielle Carter, Helena Stacey and Abigail Munn
