JACKSON — In mid-May, Jackson High School Principal Thad Haines released the 2020 scholarship winners from Jackson High School.

Below are the seniors who received scholarships this year:

Board Scholarships:

  • Marcella May Award In Music Scholarship: James Waugh and Meranda Coleman
  • The Chris Bullion Memorial Scholarshi
  • p: Ethan Green
  • E. Sanford Kearns Fund for Science and Mathematics Scholarship: Matt LeFever
  • Brett Shoemaker Memorial Schol
  • arship: Jenna Bond
  • Marcella Gates Scholarship: Ethan Green
  • Dale Rose Baseball/Softball Scholarship: Mackenzie Humphreys
  • Melissa Grimes Farely Memorial Scholarship: Madison Callahan
  • Jackson Ironmen Pride Scholarship: Emma Wiley
  • Emileigh Jo Cooper Memor
  • ial Scholarship: Caden Donaldson
  • Class of 1962 Scholarship: Xzavion Haskins
  • Beth Woolum Caudill Scholarship: Reagan Hall and Mason Howe
  • Becky Wilcox Memorial Scholarship: Hannah Fox
  • Cheryl Cr
  • osier Wilson Nursing Scholarship: Madisyn Humphreys
  • George E. Ridgeway Youth Leadership Scholarship to Ohio University: Jade Wyant
  • Carl
  • and Linda Wooten Memorial Scholarship: Mason Howell
  • Janelle Wolfe Memorial Scholarship: Emily Mapes
  • Ridgeway Brothe
  • rs Football Scholarship to Ohio University: Aaron Causey
  • Dr. Ver

non C. & Helen M. Everett Perpetual Memorial Scholarship: Holly Sexton and Aa

  • ron Whisler
  • WS Lofland Scholarship: Brynlee Vermillion
  • Earl and Ruth Ann Lemaster Agriculture Scholarship: Rylee Zinn
  • Mayhew Brown Funeral Home Charitable Scholarship: Rylee Zinn
  • David Brookes Jones Scholarship: Mason Howell and Baleigh Radune
  • Rachel Coyan Tripp Memorial Scholarship: Margaret Edwards
  • Rober
  • t A. and Beverly Hunter-Meng scholar Athlete: Kylee Bako and Caden Donaldson
  • Kathryn Loxley Memorial Scholar
  • ship: Raegan Hall
  • Neoteric Engineers Rewarding Det

ermined Students NER

  • DS Scholarship: Brynlee Vermillion and Reagan Hall
  • Bernard and Mary F. Brunton Scholarship: Abigail Munn
  • Becky Kight Memorial Math Scholarship: Aaron Whisler
  • Pepsi Athletic Scholarship: Brice Graham and Mackenzie Humphreys
  • Roberta L. Grimes Award: Emma Wiley and Caleb Wallis
  • The JHS Class of 1952 Scholarship Fund: Mazie Wechter
  • Hozer’s Pizza Scholarship: Jenna Bond
  • Larry Taylor Memorial Football Scholarship: Aaron Causey
  • Roger D and Mabell Avis Jones Memorial Scholarship: Trase Speakman
  • Carol M.Evans Mem
  • orial Scholarship: Kylee Bako and Jazelle Tribble
  • Stockmeister Family Scholarship: Madison Callahan, Abigail Munn and Syeira Denny
  • JHS Drama Club: Meranda Coleman
  • Dwight Jones Memorial Sc
  • holarship: Holly Sexton, Raegan Hall, Emma Wiley, Mazie Wechter and Meranda Coleman
  • Robert Willis Memorial Scholarship: Caden Donaldson

Local Community Scholarships:

  • Crystal’s Community Service Scholarship: Meranda Coleman and Miriam Harley
  • Jackson Lions Club scholarship: Helena Stacey, Meranda Coleman, Emma Wiley and Mazie Wechter
  • Adam Mercer Memorial Scholarship: Kyle Bako
  • Rumpke Scholarship: Sydney Brown
  • KiwanisClub Scholarship: Meranda Coleman
  • Rotary Freshman Scholarship: Griffin Brown, Meranda Coleman, Ethan Greeneand Emma Wiley
  • Robert E. Evans Education Award (People’s Bank): Emma Wiley and Gabrielle C
  • arter
  • Jackson County Lioness Club: R

aina

  • Hughes and Rylee Zinn
  • BPW Faye McCoy Scholarship: Emma Wiley
  • Jackson-Vint
  • on Farm Bureau Scholarship Winners: Taylor Frazier, Victoria Wright, and Rylee Zinn
  • Jackson-Vinton Farm Bureau/Virgil Hamilton Nationwid
  • e Insurance winner: Madison Callahan
  • Paul Riegel/Jackson-Vinton Farm Bureau Scholarship Winner: Raegan Hall
  • JHS Alumni Scholarship: Meranda Coleman and Garrett Turner
  • Jackson C

ity Education Association Scholarship: Baleigh Radune, Jenna Bond, Reagan Hall, Cade

  • n Donaldson and Helena Stacey
  • Atomic Credit Union: Allie Kuhner, Emma Wiley, Griffin Brown, Madison Ephlin, Meranda Coleman and Raegan
  • Hall
  • Ohio Lions Leo’s Scholarship ( first statewide ever): Me
  • randa Coleman
  • Scioto Valley Realtors: Abigail Munn
  • JAWL Patty Washam Memorial Teaching Scholarship: Madison Ca
  • llahan
  • FBP Steam Scholarship: Gabrielle Carter, Helena Stacey and Abigail Munn
