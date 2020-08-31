Poultry
- Rayven Zimmerman, age 8-9, 4th place, 15th place Overall Junior
- Jaynah Zimmerman, age 11, 5th place, 5th place Overall Junior
- Gabby Champion, age 14, 9th place, 25th place Overall Intermediate
Goat
- Rayven Zimmerman, ages 8-9, 7th place goat and 19th place overall junior in goats.
- Jaynah Zimmerman, age 11, 9th place goat and 16th place overall junior in goats
- Madyson Zimmerman, age 13, 6th place goat, 19th overall in intermediate goats
Swine
- Madyson Zimmerman, age 13, 4th place, 23rd place Overall Swine
Beef
Jaynah Zimmerman, age 11, 5th place, 9th place
- Overall Junior
- Madyson Zimmerman, age 13, 2nd place, 2nd place Overall
Horse
- Rayven Zimmerman, ages 8-9, 5th place horse
- Madyson Zimmerman, age 13, 6th place horse and 25th overall junior in horses
Rabbits
- Madyson Zimmerman, age 13, 2nd place, 4th place Overall Intermediate, 11th place Overall state
- Gabby Champion, age 14, 8th place, 24th place Overall Intermediate
Sheep
- Rayven Zimmerman, age 8-9, 3rd place and 19th place Overall Junior
- Jaynah Zimmerman, age 11, 9th place
Dairy
- Rayven Zimmerman, age 8-9, 6th place
- Jaynah Zimmerman, age 11, 4th place and 9th place Overall
- Junior
- Madyson Zimmerman, age 13, 7th place and 16th place Overall Intermediate
