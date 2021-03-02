JACKSON — The Apple Festival Committee has announced Saturday, April 3 as the date of the 2021 Jackson Apple Festival Queen’s Contest.
The contest will be held at the Jackson Middle School Auditorium beginning at 7 p.m. This year’s co-emcees will be the 2019-2020 Apple Festival Queen Madison Strawser and Tara Byrd.
The contest is open to all Jackson County girls who are currently in the 10th or 11th grade at any of the three high schools in Jackson County. It is also open to those girls who previously registered last year, but are over the grade requirement. You do need to re-register, even if you signed up last year.
They must have been a resident of Jackson County for one year prior the contest date and plan to remain in the area through this year’s festival.
Contestants must be unmarried, never been married, and have no children. These rules will remain in effect during the reign.
Contestants are required to attend a mandatory meeting held at Jackson City Memorial Building Auditorium, located at 145 Broadway St. in Jackson, at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 21 for additional information.
Entry forms are available at the following locations: Oak Hill, Jackson, and Wellston High School Offices; and Andrea’s Prom and Bridal Shop.
All completed entries must be hand delivered to the Jackson Apple Festival Building located at 521 McCarty Lane in Jackson, on Sunday, March 7, between the hours of 3-4 p.m.
If unable to turn in the application during these hours please contact either Kristen at 740-418-9223, or Ryan at 740-418-3125 to make prior arrangements.
Deadline for submission will be no later than 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 7. There will be no exceptions to this deadline.
