As of Sept. 1, the COAD/RSVP of the Ohio Valley will help income-eligible Ohioans maintain their utility service through the Home Energy Assistance Program, which assists households tackle their energy bills. The program runs until May 31.
Applications for the HEAP program are at the RSVP office for pickup (243 Main St. in Jackson), or the RSVP staff will mail you an application. If you need assistance in completing the forms, the RSVP staff will be glad to help; call 740-286-4918. To apply online, visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to create an account and complete the application.
HEAP provides the benefit directly to the customer’s utility bill. You will need: an application; a copy of your photo ID; a list of all household members, including their birth dates and Social Security numbers; proof of income for everyone in the household over 18 years old for the last 30 days, but the last 12 months is preferred; copies of your most recent utility bills; proof of citizenship or legal residency for each household member (birth certificate); proof of disability (if applicable).
Ohioans with a household income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty line guidelines. For example, a family of four earning at or below $45,850 would be eligible for the program. HEAP benefits will be applied to your utility bill starting in January 2021.
