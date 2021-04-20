JACKSON — The Jackson Apple Festival will be celebrating its 80th year in September 2021.

Last year, would've been the 80th festival, however, it was canceled because of COVID-19. It was actually the first time since War World II (1942-1945), that the Apple Festival wasn't held in downtown Jackson.

The committee has announced that it is once again, holding its annual theme contest. It reminded that this year, will mark the 80th year.

Anyone wishing to submit a theme may mail it to Jackson Apple Festival c/o Theme Contest, P.O. Box 488 Jackson, OH 45640 or you can email it to jafe.oh@gmail.com. Please include your name and a phone number with your entry. Please keep it to two sentences or less.

All entries must be received by Friday, May 14.

All entries will be narrowed down and a live vote will happen on the JAFE's Facebook page. The live Facebook voting will then start on May 17 and will stop May 31.

The winner will receive a check for $100.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments