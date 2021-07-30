Beef Breeding, Summer Yearling (Angus) — 1st, Jenna Johnson; 2nd, Izabella Hopper.

Beef Breeding, Jr. Calf (Angus) — 1st, Wesley Clagg.

Beef Breeding, Jr. Yearling (Maine Anjou) — 1st, Riley Adkins, 2nd, Haley Saxour, 3rd, Trevin Erwin.

Beef Breeding, Sr. Yearling (Texas Longhorn) — 1st, Alexis Davis.

Beef Breeding, Sr. Calf (Red Angus) — 1st, Cyle Cavell.

Beef Breeding, Jr. Yearling (Simmental) — 1st, Makayla Davidson.

Beef Breeding, Jr. Yearling (Shorthorn) — 1st, Tyler Stephens; 2nd, Peyton Hill

Beef Breeding, Sr. Calf (Shorthorn) — 1st, Gage Farrar.

Beef Breeding, Jr. Yearling (Crossbred) — 1st, Kennedey Lambert, 2nd, Charissa Krannitz; 3rd, Natalie Krannitz.

Beef Breeding, Summer Yearling (Crossbred) — 1st, Ramey Wyant; 2nd, Haley Krannitz.

Beef Breeding, Jr. Calf (Crossbred) — 1st, Brynlee Stickley; 2nd, Abigail Hopper; 3rd, David Kisor.

Grand Champion Overall Breeds — Jenna Johnson

Reserve Champion Overall Breeds — Tyler Stephens

Grand Champion Beef Female — Kennedey Lambert

Reserve Champion Beef Female — Jenna Johnson

