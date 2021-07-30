Beef Breeding, Summer Yearling (Angus) — 1st, Jenna Johnson; 2nd, Izabella Hopper.
Beef Breeding, Jr. Calf (Angus) — 1st, Wesley Clagg.
Beef Breeding, Jr. Yearling (Maine Anjou) — 1st, Riley Adkins, 2nd, Haley Saxour, 3rd, Trevin Erwin.
Beef Breeding, Sr. Yearling (Texas Longhorn) — 1st, Alexis Davis.
Beef Breeding, Sr. Calf (Red Angus) — 1st, Cyle Cavell.
Beef Breeding, Jr. Yearling (Simmental) — 1st, Makayla Davidson.
Beef Breeding, Jr. Yearling (Shorthorn) — 1st, Tyler Stephens; 2nd, Peyton Hill
Beef Breeding, Sr. Calf (Shorthorn) — 1st, Gage Farrar.
Beef Breeding, Jr. Yearling (Crossbred) — 1st, Kennedey Lambert, 2nd, Charissa Krannitz; 3rd, Natalie Krannitz.
Beef Breeding, Summer Yearling (Crossbred) — 1st, Ramey Wyant; 2nd, Haley Krannitz.
Beef Breeding, Jr. Calf (Crossbred) — 1st, Brynlee Stickley; 2nd, Abigail Hopper; 3rd, David Kisor.
Grand Champion Overall Breeds — Jenna Johnson
Reserve Champion Overall Breeds — Tyler Stephens
Grand Champion Beef Female — Kennedey Lambert
Reserve Champion Beef Female — Jenna Johnson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.