Senior Showmanship — 1st, Kennedey Lambert, Country Critters; 2nd, Riley Adkins, Moonshine; 3rd, Haley Saxour, Animal House.

Intermediate Showmanship — 1st, Ramey Wyant, Ridge Runners; 2nd, Gage Farrar, Country Cardinals; 3rd, Peyton Hill, Ridge Runners.

Junior Showmanship — 1st, Makayla Davidson, Hayseeds; 2nd, Charissa Krannitz, Medallions; 3rd, Trevin Erwin, Country Critters.

Beginner Showmanship — 1st, Tyler Stephens, Moonshine; 2nd, Izabella Hopper, Barnyard Rascals.

Overall Beef Breeding Showman — Kennedy Lambert

