Breeding Turkey, Fancy, Best Pair of Turkeys (male/female) — 1st, Mallori Wills, Forward Thinkers; 2nd, Madison Shephard, Forward Thinkers; 3rd, Mallori Wills, Forward Thinkers.

Overall Breeding Turkey (Blue Slates) — Mallori Wills

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments