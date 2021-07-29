Dairy Cattle Showmanship:
Junior Showmanship — 1st, Addyson Dailey, Country Critters; 2nd, Brady Dailey, Country Critters.
Overall Dairy Showman — Addyson Dailey
Dairy Cattle Show:
Jr. Yearling Heifer — 1st, Brady Dailey
Sr. Yearling Heifer — 1st, Addyson Dailey
Grand Champion Dairy Female — Brady Dailey
Reserve Champion Dairy Female — Addyson Dailey
