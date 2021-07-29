Dairy Cattle Showmanship:

Junior Showmanship — 1st, Addyson Dailey, Country Critters; 2nd, Brady Dailey, Country Critters.

Overall Dairy Showman — Addyson Dailey

Dairy Cattle Show:

Jr. Yearling Heifer — 1st, Brady Dailey

Sr. Yearling Heifer — 1st, Addyson Dailey

Grand Champion Dairy Female — Brady Dailey

Reserve Champion Dairy Female — Addyson Dailey

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments