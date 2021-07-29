Senior Showmanship — 1st, Ivy Gentry, Country Critters; 2nd, Noah Collins, Highlanders; 3rd, Daniel Baker, Oak Hill FFA.
Intermediate Showmanship — 1st, Kenna Adkins, Animal House; 2nd, Jerzey Dean, Animal House; 3rd, Braydon Brown, Hayseeds.
Junior Showmanship — 1st, Reagan Farrar, Country Cardinals; 2nd, Addyson Dailey, Country Critters; 3rd, Brynlee Smalley, Barnyard Rascals.
Beginner Showmanship — 1st, Lainey Parker, Animal House; 2nd, Jason Sexton, Ridge Runners; 3rd, Connar Erwin, Country Critters.
Overall Dairy Market Feeder Showman — Kenna Adkins
