Show Class 1 — 1st, Gage Farrar, Country Cardinals; 2nd, Natalie Krannitz, Medallions; 3rd, Jordan Causey, Highlanders.

Show Class 2 — 1st, Gage Farrar, Country Cardinals; 2nd, Haley Krannitz, Medallions; 3rd, Lacie Russ, Oak Hill FFA.

Grand Champion Dairy Steer — Gage Farrar

Reserve Champion Dairy Steer — Gage Farrar

Top County Bred Dairy Steer — Haley Krannitz

Runner-up County Bred Dairy Steer — Natalie Krannitz

Rate-Of-Gain Dairy Steer — Gage Farrar

3rd-7th Overall — 3rd, Haley Krannitz, 4th, Natalie Krannitz, 5th, Jordan Causey, 6th, Lacie Russ, 7th, Hunter Causey.

