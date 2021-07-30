Show Class 1 — 1st, Gage Farrar, Country Cardinals; 2nd, Natalie Krannitz, Medallions; 3rd, Jordan Causey, Highlanders.
Show Class 2 — 1st, Gage Farrar, Country Cardinals; 2nd, Haley Krannitz, Medallions; 3rd, Lacie Russ, Oak Hill FFA.
Grand Champion Dairy Steer — Gage Farrar
Reserve Champion Dairy Steer — Gage Farrar
Top County Bred Dairy Steer — Haley Krannitz
Runner-up County Bred Dairy Steer — Natalie Krannitz
Rate-Of-Gain Dairy Steer — Gage Farrar
3rd-7th Overall — 3rd, Haley Krannitz, 4th, Natalie Krannitz, 5th, Jordan Causey, 6th, Lacie Russ, 7th, Hunter Causey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.