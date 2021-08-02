The following are the submitted results of award winners in the 2021 General, Clothing, and Food & Nutrition Projects. The first place winners in each project are also the state fair participants.
General Project Winners:
Cake Decorating Beginner (13 and under)
First Place: Tysen Lewis, Barnyard Rascals (Overall Winner)
Second Place: Karmen McManis, Bloomfield All-Stars
Cake Decorating Senior (14 and older)
First Place: Chloe Skidmore, Bloomfield All-Stars (Overall Winner)
Cats (Purrfect Pals)
First Place: Sophie Phillips, Hayseeds (Overall Winner)
Communication (Finding Your Voice - Public Speaking Made Easy)
First Place: Nevaeh Hightower, Country Classics (Overall Winner)
Companion Animals (All About Dogs)
First Place: Mattielynn Mckee, Ridge Runners (Overall Winner)
Second Place: Nevaeh Hightower, Country Classics
Companion Animals (Pocket Pets)
First Place: Sarah Davis, Highlanders
Creative and Leisure Arts (Genealogy - Family History)
First Place: Nevaeh Hightower, Country Classics
Creative and Leisure Arts (Fine Arts - Getting Started In Art)
First Place: Maylee Hamblin, Totally Awesome Kids (Overall Winner)
Goats (Pygmy Goats)
First Place: Sariah Pariseau, Forward Thinkers (Overall Winner)
Gardening and Plant Science (How Does Your Garden Grow)
First Place: Addyson Dailey, Country Critters (Overall Winner)
Gardening and Plant Science (Grow Your Own Vegetables)
First Place: Garison Marcum, Barnyard Rascals
Healthy Living (You're The Athlete)
First Place: Cooper Marcum, Barnyard Rascals
Second Place: Natalie Zinn, Forward Thinkers
Healthy Living (Medicine Science and Safety)
First Place: Sarah Davis, Highlanders (Overall Winner)
Second Place: Gabrielle Sickles, Totally Awesome Kids
Home Living (Makeover My Space)
First Place: Tristan Fulkerson, Franklin Guys and Gals (Overall Winner)
Horses (Horseless Horse)
First Place: Bailey Pittenger, Too Hot to Trot (Overall Winner)
Project Jumpstart (Vegetable Growing with the season)
First Place: Bentley Zinn
Project Jumpstart (Discovering 4-H)
First Place: Nepi Parisons
Leadership and Citizenship Winner (One On One)
First Place: Rebecca Shaw, Hayseeds (Overall Winner)
Natural Resources (Geology - You Can Dig It?)
First Place: Laci Farley, Barnyard Buckeyes (Overall Winner)
Trapping Muskrats in Ohio
First Place: Addy Brown, Hayseeds (Overall Winner)
Explore The Outdoors
First Place: Trent Fulkerson, Franklin Guys and Gals (Overall Winner)
Ohio Birds
First Place: Grant Riegel, Ridge Runners (Overall Winner)
Photography (Basics, Book 1)
First Place: Maylee Hamblin, Totally Awesome Kids (Overall Winner)
Second Place: Sommer Dickerson, Highlanders
Third Place: Heather Kieffer, Forward Thinkers
Next Level Photography
First Place: Jasmine Clarkson, Totally Awesome Kids (Overall Winner)
Quilting (You Can Quilt)
First Place: Reyna Levine, Forward Thinkers (Overall Winner)
Second Place: Raven Levine, Forward Thinkers
Scrapbooking
First Place: Marley Daft, Bloomfield Allstars (Overall Winner)
Second Place: Abigail Hopper, Barnyard Rascals
Third Place: Sarah Davis, Highlanders
STEM (Robotics 2 Even More)
First Place: Abby Thompson, Barnyard Rascals (Overall Winner)
Self-Determined (General - American Sign Language)
First Place: Luci Parsons, Forward Thinkers
Second Place: Heather Kieffer, Forward Thinkers
Self-Determined (General - Crocheting)
First Place: Schuler Murray, Ridge Runners (Overall Winner)
Self-Determined (General - Coding)
First Place: Luke Phillips, Hayseeds
Self-Determined (General - Art)
First Place: Jenna Lewis, Highlanders
Self-Determined (Natural Resources - Native American Artifacts)
First Place: Alyssa Zornes, Franklin Guys and Gals
Self-Determined (Natural Resources - Miniature Garden)
First Place: Addyson Dailey, Country Critters (Overall Winner)
Shooting Sports (Safe Use of Guns)
First Place: Grant Riegel, Ridge Runners (Overall Winner)
Second Place: Tucker Ousley, Barnyard Rascals
Third Place: Tyler Stephens, Moonshine
Swine Breeding
First Place: Brady Dailey, Country Critters (Overall Winner)
Veterinary Science (On The Cutting Edge)
First Place: Heavenly Lucas, Barnyard Rascals (Overall Winner)
Woodworking (Making The Cut)
First Place: Natalie Zinn, Forward Thinkers
Woodworking (Nailing It Together)
First Place: Evan Farley, Barnyard Buckeyes (Overall Winner)
Writing (The Writer In You)
First Place: Tristan Fulkerson, Franklin Guys and Gals (Overall Winner)
Overall 4-H Club Secretary
First Place: Brooklyn Fizer, Totally Awesome Kids
Second Place: Shania Gross, Country Go-Getters
Third Place: Addyson Dailey, Country Critters
Overall Outstanding General Project Winner: Schuler Murray
Clothing Project Winners:
Designed By Me
First Place: Izabella Hopper, Barnyard Rascels (Overall Winner)
Second Place: Sadie Stumbo, Medallions
Overall Outstanding Clothing Project Winner: Izabella Hopper
Food and Nutrition Winners:
Beyond The Grill
First Place: Tressel Murray, Ridge Runners (Overall Winner)
Everyday Food & Fitness
First Place: Sadie Stumbo, Medallions (Overall Winner)
Let's Bake Quick Breads
First Place: Jason Sexton, Ridge Runners (Overall Winner)
Second Place: Katie Johnson, Totally Awesome Kids
Let's Start Cooking
First Place: Mattylynn McKee, Ridge Runners (Overall Winner)
Second Place: Makayla Davidson, Hayseeds
Tied for Third Place: Alexis Thompson, Barnyard Rascals; and Dylon Triplett, Barnyard Rascals
Snack Attack
First Place: Abbi Farley, Barnyard Buckeyes (Overall Winner)
Sports Nutrition
First Place: Natalie Zinn, Forward Thinkers (Overall Winner)
Second Place: Joshua Clarkson, Totally Awesome Kids
Third Place: Brooklyn Fizer, Totally Awesome Kids (Overall Winner)
Star Spangled Foods
First Place: Elizabeth Hopper, Barnyard Rascals (Overall Winner)
Overall Outstanding Food & Nutrition Project Winner: Jason Sexton
