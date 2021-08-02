4-H General Project Awards Ceremony Top Winners

Pictured from the left are Izabella Hopper, Overall Outstanding Clothing Project Winner; Schuler Murray, Overall Outstanding General Project Winner; and Jason Sexton, Overall Outstanding Food & Nutrition Project Winner.

 Courier photo by Jeremiah Shaver

The following are the submitted results of award winners in the 2021 General, Clothing, and Food & Nutrition Projects. The first place winners in each project are also the state fair participants.

General Project Winners:

Cake Decorating Beginner (13 and under)

First Place: Tysen Lewis, Barnyard Rascals (Overall Winner)

Second Place: Karmen McManis,  Bloomfield All-Stars

Cake Decorating Senior (14 and older)

First Place: Chloe Skidmore, Bloomfield All-Stars (Overall Winner)

Cats (Purrfect Pals)

First Place: Sophie Phillips, Hayseeds (Overall Winner)

Communication (Finding Your Voice - Public Speaking Made Easy)

First Place: Nevaeh Hightower, Country Classics (Overall Winner)

Companion Animals (All About Dogs)

First Place: Mattielynn Mckee, Ridge Runners (Overall Winner)

Second Place: Nevaeh Hightower, Country Classics

Companion Animals (Pocket Pets)

First Place: Sarah Davis, Highlanders

Creative and Leisure Arts (Genealogy - Family History)

First Place: Nevaeh Hightower, Country Classics

Creative and Leisure Arts (Fine Arts - Getting Started In Art)

First Place: Maylee Hamblin, Totally Awesome Kids (Overall Winner)

Goats (Pygmy Goats)

First Place: Sariah Pariseau, Forward Thinkers (Overall Winner)

Gardening and Plant Science (How Does Your Garden Grow)

First Place: Addyson Dailey, Country Critters (Overall Winner)

Gardening and Plant Science (Grow Your Own Vegetables) 

First Place: Garison Marcum, Barnyard Rascals

Healthy Living (You're The Athlete)

First Place: Cooper Marcum, Barnyard Rascals

Second Place: Natalie Zinn, Forward Thinkers

Healthy Living (Medicine Science and Safety)

First Place: Sarah Davis, Highlanders (Overall Winner)

Second Place: Gabrielle Sickles, Totally Awesome Kids

Home Living (Makeover My Space)

First Place: Tristan Fulkerson, Franklin Guys and Gals (Overall Winner)

Horses (Horseless Horse)

First Place: Bailey Pittenger, Too Hot to Trot (Overall Winner)

Project Jumpstart (Vegetable Growing with the season)

First Place: Bentley Zinn

Project Jumpstart (Discovering 4-H)

First Place: Nepi Parisons 

Leadership and Citizenship Winner (One On One)

First Place: Rebecca Shaw, Hayseeds (Overall Winner)

Natural Resources (Geology - You Can Dig It?)

First Place: Laci Farley, Barnyard Buckeyes (Overall Winner)

Trapping Muskrats in Ohio

First Place: Addy Brown, Hayseeds (Overall Winner)

Explore The Outdoors

First Place: Trent Fulkerson, Franklin Guys and Gals (Overall Winner)

Ohio Birds

First Place: Grant Riegel, Ridge Runners (Overall Winner)

Photography (Basics, Book 1)

First Place: Maylee Hamblin, Totally Awesome Kids (Overall Winner)

Second Place: Sommer Dickerson, Highlanders

Third Place: Heather Kieffer, Forward Thinkers

Next Level Photography

First Place: Jasmine Clarkson, Totally Awesome Kids (Overall Winner)

Quilting (You Can Quilt)

First Place: Reyna Levine, Forward Thinkers (Overall Winner)

Second Place: Raven Levine, Forward Thinkers

Scrapbooking

First Place: Marley Daft, Bloomfield Allstars (Overall Winner)

Second Place: Abigail Hopper, Barnyard Rascals

Third Place: Sarah Davis, Highlanders

STEM (Robotics 2 Even More)

First Place: Abby Thompson, Barnyard Rascals (Overall Winner)

Self-Determined (General - American Sign Language)

First Place: Luci Parsons, Forward Thinkers

Second Place: Heather Kieffer, Forward Thinkers

Self-Determined (General - Crocheting)

First Place: Schuler Murray, Ridge Runners (Overall Winner)

Self-Determined (General - Coding)

First Place: Luke Phillips, Hayseeds

Self-Determined (General - Art)

First Place: Jenna Lewis, Highlanders

Self-Determined (Natural Resources - Native American Artifacts)

First Place: Alyssa Zornes, Franklin Guys and Gals

Self-Determined (Natural Resources - Miniature Garden)

First Place: Addyson Dailey, Country Critters (Overall Winner)

Shooting Sports (Safe Use of Guns)

First Place: Grant Riegel, Ridge Runners (Overall Winner)

Second Place: Tucker Ousley, Barnyard Rascals

Third Place: Tyler Stephens, Moonshine

Swine Breeding

First Place: Brady Dailey, Country Critters (Overall Winner)

Veterinary Science (On The Cutting Edge)

First Place: Heavenly Lucas, Barnyard Rascals (Overall Winner)

Woodworking (Making The Cut)

First Place: Natalie Zinn, Forward Thinkers

Woodworking (Nailing It Together)

First Place: Evan Farley, Barnyard Buckeyes (Overall Winner)

Writing (The Writer In You)

First Place: Tristan Fulkerson, Franklin Guys and Gals (Overall Winner)

Overall 4-H Club Secretary 

First Place: Brooklyn Fizer, Totally Awesome Kids

Second Place: Shania Gross, Country Go-Getters

Third Place: Addyson Dailey, Country Critters

Overall Outstanding General Project Winner: Schuler Murray

Clothing Project Winners:

Designed By Me

First Place: Izabella Hopper, Barnyard Rascels (Overall Winner)

Second Place: Sadie Stumbo, Medallions

Overall Outstanding Clothing Project Winner: Izabella Hopper

Food and Nutrition Winners:

Beyond The Grill

First Place: Tressel Murray, Ridge Runners (Overall Winner)

Everyday Food & Fitness

First Place: Sadie Stumbo, Medallions (Overall Winner)

Let's Bake Quick Breads 

First Place: Jason Sexton, Ridge Runners (Overall Winner)

Second Place: Katie Johnson, Totally Awesome Kids

Let's Start Cooking 

First Place: Mattylynn McKee, Ridge Runners (Overall Winner)

Second Place: Makayla Davidson, Hayseeds

Tied for Third Place: Alexis Thompson, Barnyard Rascals; and Dylon Triplett, Barnyard Rascals

Snack Attack

First Place: Abbi Farley, Barnyard Buckeyes (Overall Winner)

Sports Nutrition

First Place: Natalie Zinn, Forward Thinkers (Overall Winner)

Second Place: Joshua Clarkson, Totally Awesome Kids

Third Place: Brooklyn Fizer, Totally Awesome Kids (Overall Winner)

Star Spangled Foods

First Place: Elizabeth Hopper, Barnyard Rascals (Overall Winner)

Overall Outstanding Food & Nutrition Project Winner: Jason Sexton

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments