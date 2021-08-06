Weanling/Yearling Halter — 1st, Bailee Montgomery.

Open Halter — 1st, Presely Sexton, 2nd, Josslyn Vickers; 3rd, Bailee Montgomery.

Senior Showmanship — 1st, Halle Martin; 2nd, Gracie Simpson; 3rd, Presley Sexton.

Jr. Showmanship — 1st, Hadley Montgomery; 2nd, Madison Simpson; 3rd, Emma Butts.

Novice Showmanship — 1st, Abigail Thompson; 2nd, Izabelle Dyer; 3rd, Kaidance Griffiths.

Western Horsemanship — 1st, Gracie Simpson; 2nd, Presley Sexton.

Ranch Horsemanship — 1st, Sarah Martin; 2nd, Halle Martin.

Novice Walk Trot Horsemanship — 1st, Ranan Barton; 2nd, Abigail Thompson; 3rd, Abygail Cooper.

Western Pleasure — 1st, Presley Sexton.

Ranch Pleasure — 1st, Gracie Simpson; 2nd, Sarah Martin; 3rd, Halle Martin.

Open Walk Trot Pleasure — 1st, Presley Sexton; 2nd, Ranan Barton; 3rd, Abigail Thompson.

Easy Gaited Equitation — 1st, Caitlynn Toth; 2nd, Olivia Montgomery; 3rd, Morgan Floyd.

Novice Easy Gaited Equitation — 1st, Kaidance Griffiths.

Easy Gaited Pleasure — 1st, Caitlynn Toth; 2nd, Madison Toth; 3rd, Hadley Montgomery.

Open Trail Racking — 1st, Olivia Montgomery; 2nd, Caitlynn Toth; 3rd, Bailee Montgomery.

Hunt Seat Equitation  — 1st, Abigail Thompson.

Hunter Under Saddle  — 1st, Abigail Thompson.

Barrels — 1st, Josslyn Vickers; 2nd, Gracie Simpson; 3rd, Caitlynn Toth.

Poles — 1st, Josslyn Vickers; 2nd, Gracie Simpson; 3rd, Caitlynn Toth.

Keyhole — 1st, Josslyn Vickers; 2nd, Gracie Simpson; 3rd, Ranan Barton.

Grand Champion Showmanship — Halle Martin

Reserve Champion Showmanship — Emma Butts

Grand Champion Horsemanship — Sarah Martin

Reserve Champion Horsemanship — Presley Sexton

Grand Champion Contest — Caitlynn Toth

Reserve Champion Easy Gaited — Hadley Montgomery

Grand Champion Easy Gaited — Josslyn Vickers

Reserve Champion Contest — Gracie Simpson

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments