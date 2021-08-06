Weanling/Yearling Halter — 1st, Bailee Montgomery.
Open Halter — 1st, Presely Sexton, 2nd, Josslyn Vickers; 3rd, Bailee Montgomery.
Senior Showmanship — 1st, Halle Martin; 2nd, Gracie Simpson; 3rd, Presley Sexton.
Jr. Showmanship — 1st, Hadley Montgomery; 2nd, Madison Simpson; 3rd, Emma Butts.
Novice Showmanship — 1st, Abigail Thompson; 2nd, Izabelle Dyer; 3rd, Kaidance Griffiths.
Western Horsemanship — 1st, Gracie Simpson; 2nd, Presley Sexton.
Ranch Horsemanship — 1st, Sarah Martin; 2nd, Halle Martin.
Novice Walk Trot Horsemanship — 1st, Ranan Barton; 2nd, Abigail Thompson; 3rd, Abygail Cooper.
Western Pleasure — 1st, Presley Sexton.
Ranch Pleasure — 1st, Gracie Simpson; 2nd, Sarah Martin; 3rd, Halle Martin.
Open Walk Trot Pleasure — 1st, Presley Sexton; 2nd, Ranan Barton; 3rd, Abigail Thompson.
Easy Gaited Equitation — 1st, Caitlynn Toth; 2nd, Olivia Montgomery; 3rd, Morgan Floyd.
Novice Easy Gaited Equitation — 1st, Kaidance Griffiths.
Easy Gaited Pleasure — 1st, Caitlynn Toth; 2nd, Madison Toth; 3rd, Hadley Montgomery.
Open Trail Racking — 1st, Olivia Montgomery; 2nd, Caitlynn Toth; 3rd, Bailee Montgomery.
Hunt Seat Equitation — 1st, Abigail Thompson.
Hunter Under Saddle — 1st, Abigail Thompson.
Barrels — 1st, Josslyn Vickers; 2nd, Gracie Simpson; 3rd, Caitlynn Toth.
Poles — 1st, Josslyn Vickers; 2nd, Gracie Simpson; 3rd, Caitlynn Toth.
Keyhole — 1st, Josslyn Vickers; 2nd, Gracie Simpson; 3rd, Ranan Barton.
Grand Champion Showmanship — Halle Martin
Reserve Champion Showmanship — Emma Butts
Grand Champion Horsemanship — Sarah Martin
Reserve Champion Horsemanship — Presley Sexton
Grand Champion Contest — Caitlynn Toth
Reserve Champion Easy Gaited — Hadley Montgomery
Grand Champion Easy Gaited — Josslyn Vickers
Reserve Champion Contest — Gracie Simpson
