Show Class 1 — 1st, Abigail Hopper; 2nd, Mckenzie Colton; 3rd, Zone Hoyt.

Show Class 2 — 1st, Wesley Clagg; 2nd, Mady Farrar; 3rd, Zane Hoyt.

Show Class 3 — 1st, Cyle Cavell; 2nd, Bobbie Browning; 3rd, Jenna Johnson.

Show Class 4 — 1st, Presley Sexton; 2nd, Mady Farrar; 3rd, Haley Saxour.

Show Class 5 — 1st, Makayla Davidson; 2nd, Makayla Davidson; 3rd, Reagan Farrar.

Grand Champion Market Beef Feeder — Makayla Davidson

Reserve Champion Market Feeder — Makayla Davidson

Top County Bred Market Beef Feeder — Makayla Davidson

Runner-up County Bred Market Beef Feeder — Makayla Davidson

Rate-Of-Gain Market Beef Feeder — Reagan Farrar

3rd-10th Overall — 3rd, Presley Sexton, 4th, Mady Farrar, 5th, Haley Saxour, 6th, Cyle Cavell, 7th, Bobbie Browning, 8th, Presley Sexton, 9th, Jenna Johnson, 10th, Reagan Farrar.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments