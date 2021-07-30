Show Class 1 — 1st, Abigail Hopper; 2nd, Mckenzie Colton; 3rd, Zone Hoyt.
Show Class 2 — 1st, Wesley Clagg; 2nd, Mady Farrar; 3rd, Zane Hoyt.
Show Class 3 — 1st, Cyle Cavell; 2nd, Bobbie Browning; 3rd, Jenna Johnson.
Show Class 4 — 1st, Presley Sexton; 2nd, Mady Farrar; 3rd, Haley Saxour.
Show Class 5 — 1st, Makayla Davidson; 2nd, Makayla Davidson; 3rd, Reagan Farrar.
Grand Champion Market Beef Feeder — Makayla Davidson
Reserve Champion Market Feeder — Makayla Davidson
Top County Bred Market Beef Feeder — Makayla Davidson
Runner-up County Bred Market Beef Feeder — Makayla Davidson
Rate-Of-Gain Market Beef Feeder — Reagan Farrar
3rd-10th Overall — 3rd, Presley Sexton, 4th, Mady Farrar, 5th, Haley Saxour, 6th, Cyle Cavell, 7th, Bobbie Browning, 8th, Presley Sexton, 9th, Jenna Johnson, 10th, Reagan Farrar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.