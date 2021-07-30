Senior Showmanship — 1st, Presley Sexton, Country Classics; 2nd, Haley Saxour, Animal House; 3rd, Abigail Hopper, Barnyard Rascals.

Intermediate Showmanship — 1st, Bailey Hoyt, Barnyard Rascals; 2nd, Wesley Clagg, Country Super Stars; 3rd, Jenna Johnson, Hayseeds.

Junior Showmanship — 1st, Makayla Savidson, Hayseeds; 2nd, Bobbie Browning, Country Classics; 3rd, Reagan Farrar, Country Cardinals.

Beginner Showmanship — 1st, Carson Hill, Ridge Runners; 2nd, Colton McKenzie, Jimes Buckeyes. 

Overall Market Beef Feeder Showman — Presley Sexton

