Underweight — 1st, Jackson McGuire, Country Classics.

Show Class 1 — 1st, Brynlee Smalley, Barnyard Rascals; 2nd, Corbyn Smalley, Barnyard Rascals; 3rd, Sariah Pariseau, Forward Thinkers.

Show Class 2 — 1st, Alyssa Zornes, Oak Hill FFA; 2nd, Jade Roach, Barnyard Rascals; 3rd, Brynlee Smalley, Barnyard Rascals.

Show Class 3 — 1st, Brooklyn Frisby, Jackson County Livestock; 2nd, Sadie Greene, Country Cardinals; 3rd, Trevor Fulkerson, Franklin Guys and Gals.

Show Class 4 — 1st, Madison Callahan, Ridge Runners; 2nd, Grant Mastin, Ridge Runners; 3rd, Corbyn Smalley, Barnyard Rascals.

Show Class 5 — 1st, Haden McKenzie, Moonshine; 2nd, Ava Sheeter, Ridge Runners; 3rd, Aubree Fulks, Moonshine.

Show Class 6 — 1st, Alyssa Zornes, Oak Hill FFA; 2nd, Jeremiah Frisby, Jackson County Livestock; 3rd, Garison Marcum, Barnyard Rascals.

Show Class 7 — 1st, Jade Roach, Barnyard Rascals; 2nd, Wyatt Blakeman, Ridge Runners; 3rd, Kamryn Muncy, Four Miles Farmers.

Show Class 8 — 1st, Peyton Hill, Ridge Runners; 2nd, Carson Hill, Ridge Runners; 3rd, Boone Nelson, Ridge Runners.

Show Class 9 — 1st, Charles Bowman, Ridge Runners; 2nd, Shane Folden, Ridge Runners; 3rd, Kamryn Muncy, Four Mile Farmers.

Grand Champion Market Goat — Alyssa Zornes

Reserve Champion Market Goat — Jade Roach

Top Country Bred Market Goat — Jade Roach

Runner-up Top Country Bred Market Goat — Haden McKenzie

Rain-Of-Gain — Charles Bowman

3rd-10th Overall — 3rd, Brynlee Smalley; 4th, Madison Callahan; 5th, Alyssa Zornes; 6th, Haden McKenzie; 7th, Jade Roach; 8th, Wyatt Blackeman; 9th, Brynlee Smalley; 10th, Grant Mastin.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments