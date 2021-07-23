Senior Showmanship — 1st, Grant Mastin, Ridge Runners; 2nd, Ashton McKenzie, Moonshine; 3rd, Madison Callahan, Ridge Runners.
Intermediate Showmanship — 1st, Alyssa Zornes, Oak Hill FFA; 2nd, Kelson Mullins, Barnyard Rascals; 3rd, Connor Stout, Oak Hill FFA.
Junior Showmanship — 1st, Haden McKenzie, Moonshine; 2nd, Brynlee Smalley, Barnyard Rascals; 3rd, Jordan Swackhammer, Country Classics.
Beginner Showmanship — 1st, Corby Smalley, Barnyard Rascals; 2nd, Carson Hill; Ridge Runners; 3rd, Boone Nelson, Ridge Runners.
Overall Market Goat Showman — Grant Mastin
