Senior Showmanship — 1st, Grant Mastin, Ridge Runners; 2nd, Ashton McKenzie, Moonshine; 3rd, Madison Callahan, Ridge Runners.

Intermediate Showmanship — 1st, Alyssa Zornes, Oak Hill FFA; 2nd, Kelson Mullins, Barnyard Rascals; 3rd, Connor Stout, Oak Hill FFA.

Junior Showmanship — 1st, Haden McKenzie, Moonshine; 2nd, Brynlee Smalley, Barnyard Rascals; 3rd, Jordan Swackhammer, Country Classics.

Beginner Showmanship — 1st, Corby Smalley, Barnyard Rascals; 2nd, Carson Hill; Ridge Runners; 3rd, Boone Nelson, Ridge Runners.

Overall Market Goat Showman — Grant Mastin

