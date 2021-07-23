Show Class 1 — 1st, Madi Lewis, Moonshine; 2nd, Josie Simpson, Totally Awesome Kids; 3rd, Abigail Spires, Ridge Runners.

Show Class 2 — 1st, Ashton Fannin, Four Miles Farmers; 2nd, Brianna Hayburn, Barnyard Rascals; 3rd, Olivia McKenzie, Jimes Buckeyes.

Show Class 3 — 1st, William Hughes, Animal House; 2nd, Brianna Hayburn, Barnyard Rascals; 3rd, Abygail Cooper, Highlanders.

Show Class 4 — 1st, Brady Dailey, Country Critters; 2nd, Cole Callahan, Ridge Runners; 3rd, Tyrus Sheeter, Ridge Runners.

Show Class 5 — 1st, Kenndie Blevins, Jimes Buckeyes; 2nd, Alyssa Zornes, Oak Hill FFA; 3rd, Elizabeth Fannin, Four Mile Farmers.

Show Class 6 — 1st, Grant Mastin, Ridge Runners; 2nd, Madison Callahan, Ridge Runners; 3rd, Drake Davis, Medallions.

Grand Champion Market Lamb — Grant Mastin

Reserve Champion Market Lamb — Kenndie Blevins

Top County Bred Market Lamb — Natalie Krannitz

Runner-up Top County Bred Market Lamb — Haley Krannitz

Rate-Of-Gain — Elizabeth Hughes

3rd-10th Overall — 3rd, Brady Dailey; 4th, Alyssa Zornes; 5th, Cole Callahan; 6th, William Hughes; 7th, Brianna Hayburn; 8th, Ashton Fannin; 9th, Brianna Hayburn; 10th, Olivia Mackenzie.

