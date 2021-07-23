Senior Showmanship — 1st, Grant Mastin, Ridge Runners; 2nd, Kenndie Blevins, Jimes Buckeyes; 3rd, Madison Callahan, Ridge Runners.
Intermediate Showmanship — 1st, Alyssa Zornes, Oak Hill FFA; 2nd, William Hughes, Animal House; 3rd, Josie Simpson, Totally Awesome Kids.
Junior Showmanship — 1st, Ashton Fannin, Four Mile Farmers; 2nd, Grace Callahan, Ridge Runners; 3rd, Mya Simpson, Totally Awesome Kids.
Beginner Showmanship — 1st, Abygail Cooper, Highlanders; 2nd, Tyrus Sheeter, Ridge Runners; 3rd, Mallori Wills, Forward Thinkers.
Overall Market Lamb Showman — Grant Mastin
